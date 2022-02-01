Rollic Partners with Dana White’s Premier Slap Fighting Organization, Power Slap, to Launch New Mobile Game

Zynga’s studio brings social media phenomenon to players worldwide with new Power Slap game

SAN MATEO, Calif. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Power Slap, the world’s first regulated and sanctioned slap fighting promotion, led by Dana White, to develop and publish a namesake mobile game, Power Slap. The game is now available on iOS and Android, making it the first Power Slap game to be released worldwide.









Launching today and timed to Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin (airing tonight at 6:00 PM PST / 9:00 PM EST around the globe live and free exclusively on Rumble), Power Slap brings players around the world together as they train, power up, and reach new heights in their Power Slap careers. In the game, Power Slap founder Dana White mentors each player as they take on their opponents and work towards claiming their title. Players have access to multiple career and training modes, in-game events, and live challenges. They can also create their own custom avatar or play as their favorite Power Slap champions.

“This new Power Slap game is absolutely incredible, and I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience it,” said Dana White, Founder of Power Slap.

“Rollic, Zynga, and Take-Two did a phenomenal job bringing Power Slap to life in this mobile game,” said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap. “We expect the game to contribute to the growth of the sport for years to come.”

Narrated by Dana White, the game will feature four Power Slap Athletes at launch, including Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (Ron Bata); former Light Heavyweight champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz; Super Heavyweight Da Crazy Hawaiian (Koa Viernes); and Welterweight Champion Christapher “K.O. Chris” Thomas. Additional athletes will be added in future updates, the first of which is planned to launch later this month and feature Heavyweight Champion The Bell (Damien Dibbell) and Middleweight Champion John “The Machine” Davis.

“Rollic has firmly established itself as a pioneer in seamlessly integrating popular social and digital trends into gaming, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Dana White and Power Slap to bring this social media phenomenon to our global player base,” said Burak Vardal, CEO of Rollic. “Our talented teams are excited to work with this caliber of IP and have created an immersive user experience that puts the spirit of the live events into our players’ hands with the collaboration of Zynga’s best-in-class IP base game launch expertise.”

Based in Istanbul, Rollic has surpassed two billion lifetime downloads worldwide and has had 21 titles reach the #1 or #2 spot in the U.S. Apple App Store. The company develops and publishes hit mobile titles in over 175 countries and has been redefining the hyper-casual genre by adding live services and a steady cadence of in-game events to many of its top-performing titles. Rollic’s stylized creative and fast-paced data process allows the teams to quickly develop titles based on of-the-moment cultural trends and to build updates that capture player reactions and encourage long-lasting engagement.

Zynga is a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

For the trailer and supporting visual assets, click here.

About Power Slap



Power Slap is the world’s premier slap-fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and founded in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. A digital and social media phenomenon, Power Slap events air exclusively across the globe on Rumble. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow or subscribe to Power Slap on Rumble (/powerslap), YouTube (@powerslap), TikTok (@powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (/slap) and Twitter (@powerslapleague).

About Zynga



Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With a massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™, Dragon City™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends™, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven™, Toy Blast™, Two Dots™, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

About Rollic



Founded in December 2018, Rollic is an Istanbul-based game developer and publisher, focused on free-to-play hyper-casual games for iOS and Android. Games released by Rollic include Fill The Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D Hair Challenge, Pull the Pin, High Heels!, Onnect – Pair Matching Puzzle, Tangle Master 3D, Text or Die, Pressure Washing Run, and Twisted Tangle. Rollic is committed to producing massively appealing global titles while building a thriving developer ecosystem in the gaming industry. Rollic was acquired by Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, in October 2020. For more information, visit www.rollicgames.com or follow Rollic on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or the Rollic blog.

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc



Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops, operates, and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

