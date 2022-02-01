Roku to Launch New Smart Home Products at Walmart

Expansion of Roku Product Line Provides a Broad Offering of Simple and Affordable Smart Home Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced the launch of Roku’s new suite of smart home products, including security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. This expansion of Roku’s product line provides a broad offering of simple and affordable smart home devices, available exclusively in nearly 3,500 Walmart stores beginning October 17.

“As the #1 selling smart TV OS in the U.S., the Roku platform is used by tens of millions of households, and now we’re extending our ecosystem to include devices and services to power the modern smart home,” said Mustafa Ozgen, president, Devices, Roku. “Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable.”

At launch, Roku TV Operating System integration will allow users to see who is at their door with their Roku video doorbell while streaming their favorite shows. Users will also be able to view live streams from their Roku cameras, use a Roku voice remote to bring up video feeds, and more. Roku Smart Home will be compatible with third party voice integrations, as well as Roku Voice.

“At Walmart, we are dedicated to providing our customers with technology to simplify and enhance their lives at everyday low prices,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president, electronics, toys and seasonal – Walmart U.S. “Roku’s new line of Smart Home devices, available exclusively in-store at Walmart, allows our customers to easily enjoy the security and convenience afforded by these new products from Roku.”

“We’re expanding the Roku ecosystem for the tens of millions of households who already use Roku devices – or anyone looking for a new option to level-up their spaces with smart lighting, cameras and more,” said Mark Robins, vice president, Roku Smart Home. “With our new line of Roku smart home products, we are proud to offer the convenience and delight of the smart home, combined with the value, choice, and ease of use that consumers love from the Roku brand.”

Developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, Roku smart devices will make it easy for consumers to connect their home and enjoy a smart home experience. The Roku Smart Home lineup offers two-factor authentication (2FA), user data encryption, secure boot, and numerous other advanced security capabilities. In addition, Roku Smart Home devices are certified by ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security.

The Roku Smart Home initial lineup includes:

Floodlight Camera

Indoor and Outdoor Cameras

Indoor Camera 360°

Video Doorbell & Chime

Smart Bulbs (white and color)

Smart Light Strips

Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs

Roku Smart Home cameras start below $27 with the full line-up offering choice and value to those looking to outfit the modern smart home. The launch includes a Roku Smart Home mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as a camera subscription plan that includes cloud video recording history, smart alerts, package delivery notifications, and more.

For more information on Roku smart home products and the new Roku Smart Home mobile app, please visit: www.Roku.com/products/smart-home.

AVAILABILITY

Roku Smart Home products will be available in the U.S. exclusively in store at Walmart beginning October 17, with select products available online at Walmart.com and Roku.com beginning today. For more information, visit Roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Roku’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Roku’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, benefits, functionality, and attributes of Roku’s suite of smart home products, expanded product lineup and related services; the impact of Roku’s emerging smart home category; the features and benefits of the Roku OS and integration of the Roku OS with the suite of smart home products and services; and Roku’s partnership with Walmart. Except as required by law, Roku assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Roku’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Roku’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Roku’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

