ROKiT Flix Introduces Super Them, Inc. the First Non-Binary Superhero in a Groundbreaking New Motion Comic Series

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an industry first, Super Them, Inc is set to revolutionize the comic book world with the introduction of Novem, the first non-binary superhero leading a dynamic team of misfits in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. This innovative motion comic series, brought to life with stunning illustrations and animations, is poised to captivate audiences worldwide, available exclusively on ROKiT Flix, the 100% free streaming service without commercials.

Super Them, Inc follows the thrilling escapades of Novem (They/Them), a young and passionate leader with an obsession for past pop culture, as they navigate the challenges and adventures of leading a diverse team. This team includes PF, a war mech robot with a conscience; Rani Uda, a warrior rebel and part goddess; Tod, a broken ex-army soldier; and Ti, a sassy AI and versatile multi-tool. Together, they offer their unique services in a dystopian world dominated by corporations.

The series is not only a leap forward in storytelling but also in representation, featuring a main character who identifies as non-binary, voiced by a non-binary actor, bringing authenticity and depth to the role. This groundbreaking decision underscores the commitment of Super Them, Inc to inclusivity and diversity, reflecting the real world in its rich tapestry of characters.

Available for streaming on ROKiT Flix, Super Them, Inc has already garnered significant attention, with over 600,000 downloads globally in just a few months. The platform’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible entertainment for free has made it a favorite among viewers worldwide.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT, expressed his enthusiasm for the series, stating “Super Them, Inc is not just a milestone for the comic book industry but for storytelling as a whole. By introducing a non-binary superhero and a cast of diverse characters, we’re not only pushing the boundaries of creativity but also promoting a message of inclusivity and acceptance. We’re proud to be the home of this trailblazing series and can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience the adventures of Novem and their team.”

Super Them, Inc. is available to watch on www.ROKiTFlix.com and via the ROKiT Flix apps.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/rokit-flix/id6443699412

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rokit.project510.android.flutter&hl=en-IN

About ROKiT Flix: ROKiT Flix is a leading streaming service offering a wide range of content from movies and TV shows to exclusive series, all available for free. With a commitment to breaking down barriers to entertainment, ROKiT Flix provides a platform for stories that matter, reaching audiences across the globe without the barrier of cost.

