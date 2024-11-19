Rokid Glasses Transform AR+AI into Daily Essentials, Unveiled at Rokid Jungle 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid unveiled its next-generation Rokid Glasses at Rokid Jungle 2024 in Hangzhou on November 18. By blending advanced AI with augmented reality, Rokid Glasses set a new bar in wearable tech. With over 1,000 industry leaders, innovators, investors, stakeholders, partners, media and influencers gathered, the event underscored Rokid’s leading role in shaping the future of AR.

Rokid Glasses: A Triumph of AR+AI Innovation and Refined Aesthetics with Eyewear Brand BOLON

The new Rokid Glasses, created in partnership with BOLON, epitomize the pinnacle of advanced AR+AI integration and refined design aesthetics. BOLON is a renowned eyewear brand known for combining innovative fashion and premium craftsmanship. Weighing only 49g and available in a variety of colors, Rokid Glasses are designed for all-day comfort and style. The glasses accommodate custom lenses for myopia and astigmatism, with a convenient snap-on mechanism for easy installation and removal. Built on the foundation of diffraction waveguide imaging technology, Rokid Glasses achieve a sleek, minimalist form by seamlessly integrating essential components, including the mainboard and battery, into a slender frame that preserves the comfort and elegance of traditional eyewear.

During the keynote, BOLON’s Brand Director Guang YANG emphasized, “Our commitment to luxurious, comfortable design allows consumers to experience a seamless blend of fashion and technology with Rokid Glasses.” Equipped with a 12MP professional-grade camera, Rokid Glasses offer real-time object recognition, language translation, and even calorie estimation, powered by Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen AI model. Dual high-fidelity speakers deliver immersive, private audio, while the Qualcomm AR1 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB ROM ensure smooth performance for demanding applications. Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility and a magnetic charging dock further enhance convenience, making Rokid Glasses the ideal accessory for a connected lifestyle. In terms of battery life, Rokid Glasses come with a compact charging case similar to that of wireless earbuds, capable of recharging the glasses up to ten times, with a full charge achieved in just 20 minutes.

Rokid Flourishes as Ecological Partners Embrace Augmented Reality and Real-World Applications

Rokid convened a diverse range of partners to discuss innovations within the realm of augmented reality (AR). A notable collaboration with DingTalk focused on advancing the integration of AR into office environments. The integration of DingTalk’s applications into Rokid device allows users to efficiently manage communication, access schedule reminders, and participate in meetings, thereby enhancing interactional efficiency. DingTalk’s Chief Operating Officer, Xujun FU, emphasized the company’s open hardware ecosystem strategy, noting that while DingTalk focuses on software, AI, and digital capabilities, its partners contribute expertise in hardware, scenarios, and innovation.

Rokid has formed a strategic partnership with iQIYI online streaming platform, referred as “Netflix of China” revolutionize AR-based entertainment experiences. iQIYI’s XR division is developing a comprehensive 3D content ecosystem, incorporating innovative features such as spatial multi-screen displays and gimbal modes, which, in collaboration with Rokid, is reshaping the AR entertainment landscape. Additionally, Rokid has collaborated with Taobao to introduce AR technology to online retail, enabling 3D product visualizations and virtual showrooms that enhance consumer engagement and decision-making. In the educational domain, Rokid’s partnership with NetEase Youdao has leveraged AR to offer virtual English-language instruction, addressing the limitations of traditional educational models by fostering increased interactivity and student engagement.

From Vision to Reality: Rokid’s Ten-Year Journey in Augmented Reality

Rokid Jungle 2024 commemorates Rokid’s decade-long journey while ushering in the dawn of the next era for augmented reality. Since its inception in 2014, Rokid has unwaveringly dedicated itself to the progression of human-computer interaction technology. To expand the reach of spatial computing and bring the impressive experience of large-scale spatial displays to a wider range of devices, Rokid also launched Spatial Link. This solution allows content from traditional small-screen devices to be projected onto an expansive 300-inch spatial display, offering enhanced interactive and visual capabilities for unique applications, such as giant screen displays and motion-sensitive modes. In addition to unveiling the Rokid Glasses, Rokid introduced the Station 2 Creator Edition, an upgraded model of the original Station 2. This edition is equipped with two spatial imaging cameras, enabling users to capture spatial photos and videos and create vivid, immersive memories.

To mark a decade of innovation, Rokid is pleased to offer a USD 20 on all purchases made through its official website and customers can apply the code ROKID10 at checkout. As we look forward, Rokid is excited to introduce its latest breakthroughs in augmented reality at CES 2025. Visitors are invited to explore these new innovations firsthand at Booth 14445, GAMING | XR, in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 7-10, 2025. This marks another step forward in our journey to shape the future of AR technology. Stay tuned for what’s to come!

