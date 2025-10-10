Rokid Glasses Concludes Record-Breaking Kickstarter Campaign with $3.6 Million Raised

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, today announced the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for Rokid Glasses , raising an extraordinary $3,613,470 from over 5,000 backers in 45 days. This achievement ranks Rokid among the highest-funded wearable technology projects in Kickstarter history and establishes a new global record for XR (Mixed Reality) campaigns.

Breaking Records: A New Era of Everyday Mixed Reality

The campaign’s success underscores the accelerating demand for practical, intelligent wearables that integrate into daily life. The Rokid Glasses campaign now holds the highest-ever Kickstarter funding total for any XR device, surpassing all previous records set by global AR and smart glasses projects. The campaign’s rapid rise, reaching over $1 million within the first three days, and its sustained international traction over 45 days illustrate a fundamental market shift: users are no longer waiting for Big Tech’s vision of the future, but funding their own.

Weighing just 49 grams, Rokid Glasses are the world’s lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses. Built on the Qualcomm AR1 platform, the device features dual Micro LED waveguide displays, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 camera, and integrated AI-powered tools such as real-time translation, object recognition, live transcription, navigation, teleprompter functions, and voice interaction.

Rokid Glasses is raising the bar for what consumers expect from smart eyewear, showing that functional glasses are ready for mainstream adoption.

Challenging Industry Standards

Rokid’s achievement directly challenges industry leaders like Meta, whose Ray-Ban Display smart glasses have sparked consumer interest but are limited by availability and a closed ecosystem. Unlike competitors, Rokid’s open platform offers greater freedom and capabilities. Its main features are compatible with ChatGPT, Gemini, Google Maps, Microsoft Translator, and custom large language models via Rokid’s Open SDK, enabling users to connect with the world in new ways.

“Meta has reintroduced smart glasses to the market,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. “But Rokid is pushing the limits of what’s possible. We are thrilled to have set a new Kickstarter funding record in this category. Surpassing $3.6 million validates our direction that users are seeking intelligence, freedom, and genuine usability. We are hoping to set more new standards in wearable AI.”

Global Momentum: From Launch to Movement

The campaign’s success was propelled by a global community of supporters spanning over 80 countries. Rokid’s “Future in Sight” global launch developed into a full-scale world tour, featuring live events and demos across the United States, Germany, Singapore, France, and beyond. The tour offers hands-on experiences, uniting thousands of developers, creators, and early adopters within its expanding ecosystem.

Alongside the campaign, Rokid launched the “ Go Global with Rokid Glasses “ initiative. The program invited users and creators worldwide to fund and share their dream adventures through Rokid’s immersive technology.

Under the slogan “Your Story, Our Ticket: Explore the World Through Rokid Glasses,” participants documented their travels using Rokid’s AI-assisted storytelling tools to bridge languages and cultures. From desert explorers to urban storytellers, Rokid directly supported dozens of creator journeys, highlighting the power of technology not only to connect people but to amplify human creativity and empathy.

Looking Ahead

Rokid’s achievement represents more than a crowdfunding milestone ; it marks the beginning of a new phase for the wearable AI industry. By merging augmented reality, AI intelligence, and cultural exploration, Rokid is establishing a new global benchmark for mixed reality experiences. With the campaign now complete, Rokid is shifting focus from crowdfunding to global rollout.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

Website: https://global.rokid.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokid-glasses-concludes-record-breaking-kickstarter-campaign-with-3-6-million-raised-302581253.html

SOURCE Rokid