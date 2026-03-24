Rokid Expands Vision for Everyday Wearable AI with Rokid AI Glasses Style

Open AI ecosystem brings real-world, multimodal AI experiences to lightweight smart glasses designed for daily use

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, today announced a spring campaign for Rokid AI Glasses Style, building on the product debut at CES 2026, as the company advances its vision of bringing artificial intelligence into everyday life through wearable devices.

“Wearable AI needs to be open, flexible, and globally accessible so that more people around the world can benefit from it in their everyday lives,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid Inc. “With Rokid AI Glasses Style, we’re bringing that vision into practice by combining an open AI ecosystem with a wearable design that makes AI more useful in real-world scenarios.”

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, user interaction with AI is shifting from traditional chat interfaces toward more contextual, real-world experiences. Smart glasses are increasingly becoming a natural extension of smartphones for daily use, enabling more seamless access to information and AI-powered assistance throughout the day.

Combining multimodal AI with a lightweight form factor, Rokid AI Glasses Style will accelerate the shift towards convenient daily AI interactions by showing consumers what is possible. The glasses enable users to interact with digital information through voice, vision, and audio while remaining comfortable for all-day wear.

Capabilities such as voice interaction in 12 languages and real-time translation across 89 languages, hands-free information lookup, and navigation assistance demonstrate how AI glasses can support everyday scenarios. By integrating these services into a wearable device, Rokid enables more immediate, contextual, and practical AI assistance in everyday situations. Rokid AI Glasses Style also support prescription lenses.

Rokid’s open AI ecosystem defines its approach to the category and offers a distinct alternative to closed platforms. As the first smart glasses brand globally to natively support Google Gemini on AI glasses, Rokid is helping bring advanced, multimodal AI into real-world environments. In addition to Gemini, Rokid AI Glasses Style supports leading models including OpenAI ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Qwen, enabling users to switch between systems and access a broader range of capabilities within a unified experience.

Rokid places strong emphasis on privacy and security at the system level. Multimodal data is processed locally where possible and minimized before entering AI workflows, with encrypted communication and controlled access to AI capabilities supporting secure everyday use.

To support continued innovation, Rokid maintains an open development platform with more than 30,000 registered developers worldwide. Through SDKs, technical resources, and collaborations with institutions such as MIT, Stanford University, and the University of Tokyo, Rokid is enabling the next generation of AI-powered daily wearable applications.

As part of the commercial rollout of Rokid AI Glasses Style, which launched to great acclaim at CES 2026, Rokid today announced a spring promotional sale for its AI Glasses Style, available March 24–April 30, 2026, on both Rokid’s global website and Amazon (US | Europe). The glasses, regularly priced at $299, will be marked down to $279 during the sale period. Customers can unlock an additional $20 off by applying a promotional code at checkout, bringing the final price to $259.

As the adoption of wearable AI accelerates, Rokid plans to continue expanding its ecosystem, partnerships, and product capabilities to further advance real-world AI applications.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China’s largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards. For more information, visit global.rokid.com.

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SOURCE Rokid