Rokid Ai Glasses Style Now Available Worldwide, Surpassing 15,000 Units Sold

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, announced that Rokid Ai Glasses Style is now available worldwide. Since entering full global distribution, Rokid Ai Glasses Style has already sold more than 15,000 units across online and offline channels.

The milestone marks Rokid’s strong commercial performance for consumer AI glasses and reinforces the company’s position as one of the fastest-scaling players in the emerging AI eyewear category. Following its debut at CES 2026, Rokid Ai Glasses Style is now available across Rokid’s official website , Amazon US , Amazon DE , and regional e-commerce partners, completing its product line transition to broad international commercialization.

The rapid sell-through highlights growing global demand for AI glasses designed for everyday use. As the World’s Lightest Global Open Ecosystem AI Smart Glasses, Rokid Ai Glasses Style enables AI assistant and real-time translation functionality across regions without being limited to a single platform or market. Weighing just 38.5 grams, Rokid Ai Glasses Style is designed for all-day comfort and natural wearability.

Rokid has emphasized usability at scale: combining lightweight design, open access to AI, and high wearability to lower adoption barriers across countries and user groups.

A major contributor to the product’s global uptake is Rokid’s support for one of the most comprehensive prescription lens solutions available in the AI glasses category. Rokid Ai Glasses Style supports a wide range of vision correction needs, including myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, progressive lenses, and multiple functional lens options.

Through Rokid’s global online prescription service, users can receive custom lenses delivered directly to their door, with an easy hot-swapping mechanism that enables AI glasses to function as true everyday eyewear. This comprehensive approach has proven critical in expanding adoption to mainstream consumers.

Building on the global sales momentum of both the Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style, Rokid also announced plans to open its offline retail presence with partners in Japan by the end of February, where both Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style will be available for in-store purchase.

Japan is a key market for wearable technology and optical innovation, and the upcoming retail launch will allow local consumers to engage directly with Rokid’s AI glasses through hands-on demonstrations and personalized fitting services.

With Rokid Ai Glasses Style now fully available worldwide, Rokid continues to advance its long-term vision of AI glasses as a primary, human-centered computing interface. The company remains focused on advancing open AI ecosystems, expanding international retail presence, and delivering practical wearable intelligence that integrates into everyday life.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China’s largest XR developer community. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit https://global.rokid.com/

