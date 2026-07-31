ROK Resources Announces the Closing of its Non-Core Southeast Saskatchewan Asset Disposition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release on June 23, 2026, it has successfully completed the previously announced disposition of certain non-core assets located in Southeast Saskatchewan to an arm’s length purchaser for cash consideration of $8 million, subject to customary closing adjustments as provided for in the asset purchase and sale agreement dated June 22, 2026 (the “Transaction“).

The completed disposition further advances ROK’s strategy of optimizing its asset portfolio through the divestiture of non-core, primarily non-operated assets while further strengthening the Company’s financial position. The transaction materially reduces future asset retirement obligations and provides additional financial flexibility to fund high-return development opportunities within its operated core areas, pursue accretive acquisition opportunities and evaluate other capital allocation initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

ROK expects to release its Q2 2026 financial results, together with an operational update, on August 20, 2026.

Advisors

Peters & Co. Limited acted as exclusive financial advisor to ROK in connection with the disposition. McDougall Gauley LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

About ROK Resources Inc.

ROK is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta. The Company is headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, with an additional office in Calgary, Alberta. ROK’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans as a result of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the accuracy of well testing results; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire