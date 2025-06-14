Rock Media Announces the Acquisition of NetizensChoice, Floats Pahe & Flixbaba

A bold new player in the digital media and entertainment space has officially launched. Rock Media Ltd, a UK-based company headquartered in London, has entered the scene with a portfolio of dynamic platforms including Pahe, Flixbaba, and the recent acquisition of the influential online publication NetizensChoice Magazine . With a sharp focus on innovation and global reach, Rock Media is poised to disrupt the digital content landscape.

Founded by a team of seasoned digital media experts, Rock Media aims to redefine how audiences interact with entertainment, information, and pop culture across platforms. The acquisition of NetizensChoice, a well-regarded digital magazine known for spotlighting internet trends, influencers, and entertainment, signals the company’s strategic commitment to content leadership and digital storytelling.

The company’s core offerings include:

Pahe : A fast-rising entertainment destination delivering a curated selection of movies, TV shows, and series with smooth access and high-quality streaming options.

Flixbaba : A next-gen content streaming and recommendation platform built for emerging markets, offering personalized entertainment experiences across devices.

NetizensChoice: Now under Rock Media’s umbrella, this digital magazine will continue to serve its loyal readership with expanded features, deeper industry insights, and greater multimedia integration.

“We’re proud to unveil Rock Media Ltd and our growing family of platforms,” said Peter Rock spokesperson for the company. “The acquisition of NetizensChoice positions us at the heart of digital culture. Combined with the momentum of Pahe and Flixbaba , we are creating a robust digital ecosystem that blends content, technology, and audience engagement we are looking forward to adding lookmovie to our roaster in the nearest future.”

Rock Media is strategically expanding its operations with a global outlook. With London as its base, the company is actively building partnerships, onboarding creative talent, and preparing the launch of additional digital products set to roll out over the next 12 months.

About Rock Media

Rock Media Ltd is a London-based digital media company dedicated to creating and scaling innovative content platforms for a global audience. Its current portfolio includes Pahe , Flixbaba, and NetizensChoice Magazine, with several more projects in development. Rock Media is driven by a mission to democratize access to quality digital content and reshape the future of media consumption.

Media Contact:

Ashley Walters – Publicist

Rock Media

Email: contact@netizenschoice.com

Website: Rockmedia.it

SOURCE: Rockmedia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire