Robots & Pencils Acquires Tiger Pistol to Scale Reusable Agentic Patterns into Products

A proven marketing automation platform and a team that knows how to take a product from idea to scale join Robots & Pencils’ applied AI engineering.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced the acquisition of Tiger Pistol, a marketing automation platform that helps enterprises, franchises, and resellers manage and scale digital advertising campaigns across Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and other channels. Tiger Pistol joins Robots & Pencils as its customer experience transformation studio practice, bringing a proven platform, a product development team, and deep marketing automation expertise.

Building Reusable Agentic Patterns for Enterprise Teams

Robots & Pencils builds AI into the systems enterprises already run on. Tiger Pistol built the platform that runs advertising for brands, franchises, and resellers. Each reached the same conclusion from its own side. Customer engagement work is becoming agentic, and the next stage belongs to companies that can scale agentic patterns. Patterns are rinse-and-repeat blueprints with working code, so teams rapidly adapt a proven solution for each client instead of rebuilding from scratch, getting clients to known business outcomes in compressed timeframes and with less risk.

Tiger Pistol is the first example. Its platform already handles the repeatable work of advertising for global franchises and resellers. Robots & Pencils provides additional agentic systems that keep improving those campaigns as results come in, and the same pattern adapts to the next brand, franchise network, or reseller.

Robots & Pencils is moving from a pure services model toward repeatable, product-accelerated solutions that combine software, agentic patterns, and expert delivery.

Frontier AI and Forward-Deployed Engineering Meet a Proven Product Team

The acquisition of Tiger Pistol accelerates this strategy by adding a proven product development capability, culture, platform, and deep domain expertise in marketing automation. With more than four million digital advertising campaigns launched, the platform has been in market for more than 15 years. Robots & Pencils adds applied AI and the frontier AI engineering that builds it into the systems a business already runs on. Its forward-deployed engineering approach puts engineers side by side with a client’s team to build and launch solutions.

“Brands need integrated, outcome-driven agentic systems that work at scale,” said Len Pagon Jr., chief executive officer (CEO) of Robots & Pencils. “By converging Tiger Pistol’s product development strengths with our applied AI, forward-deployed engineering depth, and delivery model built on AWS, we’re giving clients a rinse-and-repeat path to measurable business results, live in as little as 30 to 45 days.”

Marketers who once launched campaigns and reviewed results after the fact will have agents adjusting campaigns as results arrive, and creative moving from idea to published faster.

“Marketers came to Tiger Pistol to accelerate scale and speed to market, while maintaining brand control,” said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. “Now they can transform the entire customer experience.”

Tiger Pistol customers will now be able to:

Augment Tiger Pistol’s automation with AI agents that continuously optimize campaigns based on performance data, brand standards, and media intelligence.

that continuously optimize campaigns based on performance data, brand standards, and media intelligence. Automate media, ads, video creation, and publishing through Tiger Pistol’s Creative Automation Studio, paired with generative models informed by historical performance, audience response, and brand coherence.

through Tiger Pistol’s Creative Automation Studio, paired with generative models informed by historical performance, audience response, and brand coherence. Draw on Robots & Pencils’ Applied AI Studio and forward-deployed engineers and AI builders to rapidly design, build, and deploy adjacent AI solutions alongside Tiger Pistol’s tools.

to rapidly design, build, and deploy adjacent AI solutions alongside Tiger Pistol’s tools. Productize and harden Robots & Pencils’ other Agentic Customer Experience Patterns like their Voice-2-Voice patterns they have implemented for a number of other clients .

like their Voice-2-Voice patterns they have implemented for a number of other clients Access AWS-aligned innovation including advanced data science, scalable cloud infrastructure, and reusable agentic patterns through Robots & Pencils’ status as one of 11 inaugural AWS Pattern Partners selected from the global AWS Partner Network, and its selection as an AWS Business Value Realization (BVR) Motion Launch Partner.

including advanced data science, scalable cloud infrastructure, and reusable agentic patterns through Robots & Pencils’ status as one of 11 inaugural AWS Pattern Partners selected from the global AWS Partner Network, and its selection as an AWS Business Value Realization (BVR) Motion Launch Partner. Accelerate outcomes through Robots & Pencils’ flywheel approach to taking new capabilities live in as little as 30 to 45 days, enabling rapid experimentation, deployment, and measurable business outcomes.

Together, Robots & Pencils and Tiger Pistol give marketers one engine for running campaigns, producing the creative, and building the AI that connects both to the rest of the business. The combined organization will keep investing in reusable AI assets, agentic patterns, and solution accelerators, with select offerings available in AWS Marketplace.

To learn how Robots & Pencils takes AI from pilot to live, visit robotsandpencils.com. Learn more about Tiger Pistol’s AI solution for digital advertising at scale at tigerpistol.com.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, AWS Pattern Partner, and AWS Business Value Realization (BVR) Motion Launch Partner, with delivery centers in the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, we combine world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. We are the high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is a marketing automation platform serving some of the world’s most recognizable enterprise brands, franchises, and resellers. The platform enables enterprises, franchises, and resellers to manage and optimize digital advertising at scale while maintaining brand control. A Meta Business Partner and badged TikTok Channel Sales Partner, the platform’s AI and automation capabilities simplify campaign creation, media production, and execution across channels including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon. Tiger Pistol operates as the customer experience transformation studio practice within Robots & Pencils.

Contact: Christina Morello

christina.morello@robotsandpencils.com

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SOURCE Robots & Pencils