Robert Suttie – Early Warning Regarding Disposition of Common Shares of BE Resources Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws, Mr. Robert Suttie, a director of BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the “Company“), reports that he has filed an early warning report in respect of his holdings of common shares (“Shares“) in the capital of the Company. On July 6, 2026, Mr. Suttie disposed of an aggregate of 5,072,784 Shares, representing approximately 44.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, to third party purchasers pursuant to certain share transfer agreements for total cash consideration of C$19,999.00 (the “Transaction“). The Transaction was private in nature and did not occur on a stock exchange or other securities market.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Suttie held beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 7,609,176 Shares. Immediately following the Transaction, Mr. Suttie holds beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 2,536,392 Shares, representing a decrease in Mr. Suttie’s shareholdings in the Company of approximately 66.6%.

Mr. Suttie disposed of the Shares pursuant to the Transaction as he deemed it a prudent time to liquidate such Shares in the Company. Mr. Suttie does not currently have plans to acquire additional securities of the Company; however, he may acquire securities depending on market conditions, changes in plans or other relevant factors, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

The Company is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1. A copy of the corresponding early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

CONTACT: Tel: +1 (416) 848-7744

SOURCE: Robert Suttie

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire