Robert J. Smith, MFA Announces the Release of the Latest Book in His #1 Best Selling, Influence in Action(TM) Series, “More Influence in Action(TM) for CEOs”

Winter Garden, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2026) – Robert J. Smith, MFA, business consultant and #1 Best Selling author with five decades of record-breaking experience, has announced the release of his new book, MORE INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ for CEOs.

The essential book is aimed at senior executives and business leaders seeking practical frameworks for leadership development, market differentiation, and organizational growth.

The book draws on Smith’s extensive career working with Fortune 500 Companies and other organizations across multiple industries and geographies. It presents structured approaches designed to help executives address competitive pressures, clarify positioning, and implement leadership strategies aligned with long-term business objectives.

The most recent hit in this acclaimed series, INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ for CEOs with a foreword by Ron Wallace, retired President of UPS International.

INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ for CEOs contains contributed insights from a group of business leaders and professionals, including Amber R. Carlson, Paul J. Simino, Joseph Iturria, Loreta Tarozaite, Jennifer Sheets, Tali Arviv, M.D., Wayne Tupuola, Carol Ann Langford, Douglas S. King, Cristopher Craig, and Alex Hernandez, became a #1 Best Seller on New Year’s Eve.

While Smith led multiple Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Fortune 1,000 Companies in worldwide production and set records that have stood for decades, he’s brought other CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and company founders in to provide readers with their perspectives and to provide applied examples of leadership decision-making and strategic execution.

Rather than focusing on theory alone, the book emphasizes real-world application. It outlines practical methods related to customer acquisition, market positioning, and operational focus, highlighting how leaders can develop differentiated approaches within competitive environments.

The book trailer for MORE INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM for CEOs is coming soon.

“Successful businesses are built on strategies that function in real-world conditions,” Smith said. “This book series is intended as a practical guide for executives seeking to translate strategy into measurable outcomes.”

Readers of MORE INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ for CEOs will discover:

Applied leadership and decision-making frameworks

Approaches to market differentiation and competitive positioning

Ethical strategy implementation in business growth

Resource management and organizational focus

How to use the ethical principles of persuasion to massively increase sale, revenues, and profits

The #1 Best Selling INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series is available through Amazon and retailers everywhere, and directly at InfluenceInActionBooks.com.

Business owners and professionals may apply to write chapters in upcoming books in this #1 Best Selling series by making an appointment with Robert J. Smith, MFA at https://SmithProfits.com/Contact/.

Robert J. Smith, MFA discusses this opportunity on Fox 47 Lansing:

https://www.fox47news.com/entertainment/shows/the-morning-blend/smith-profits-01-09-26

All proceeds for the #1 Best Selling INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series go to the 501(c)(3) https://JuniorPatriots.us nonprofit which encourages patriotism in America’s youth, through achievement.

About Robert J. Smith, MFA

Robert J. Smith, MFA, is a public speaker, #1 Best Selling author, and business strategist who has advised organizations on leadership development, performance improvement, and strategic growth. His work focuses on translating complex business challenges into actionable frameworks for executive leadership.

Additional information is available at SmithProfits.com.

About the INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series

The INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series explores leadership, customer engagement, and business development strategies through practical insights and professional case perspectives contributed by experienced executives who have accomplished much and achieved extraordinary success.

