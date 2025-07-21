RMTG Expands to Puerto Rico with New Affiliate Partnership

Strategic Alliance Adds High-Value Territory to Global Network of 26 Clinics

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medical solutions, announces its official expansion into Puerto Rico through a newly formed alliance with Dr. Juan C. Ramos and Dr. Aleida G. Nieves at the new “Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico.” The partnership was unveiled during a joint press conference led by GSCG’s Founder Benito Novas, RMTG’s CEO Dave Christensen, and the newly appointed representatives for Puerto Rico, Dr. Juan C. Ramos and Dr. Aleida G. Nieves, owners of Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico.

Financial Impact:

The Puerto Rico affiliate follows RMTG/GSCG’s proven turnkey model, where new members pay upfront fees in the 6-figure dollar range plus ongoing special supply agreements. Led by Dr. Juan C. Ramos and Dr. Aleida G. Nieves, the partnership establishes Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico as a key strategic entry point into Caribbean and Latin American medical markets.

Strategic Partnership Benefits:

• Immediate Revenue Impact: New affiliates generate upfront fees, ongoing fees, plus ongoing exclusive purchases of RMTG’s Cellgenic product line, creating both immediate and recurring revenue streams

• High-Value Market Entry: Puerto Rico’s $4.2 billion healthcare market offers significant growth potential, with U.S. territory status providing regulatory familiarity while maintaining competitive operational costs for medical tourism

• Proven Scalable Model: Partnership replicates RMTG’s successful network framework used across 26 clinics in 21 countries, with turnkey setup reducing risk while ensuring consistent quality standards and brand recognition

• Comprehensive Support Infrastructure: New affiliate receives complete physician training through ISSCA’s world-renowned education platform, ongoing clinical support, marketing assistance, and exclusive access to cutting-edge regenerative medicine protocols

• Strategic Geographic Positioning: Puerto Rico serves as gateway to Latin American markets while maintaining access to U.S. healthcare infrastructure, positioning RMTG for further Caribbean and Central American expansion

The partnership was announced during RMTG/GSCG’s Buenos Aires press conference, where the Company hosted its ISSCA Argentina 2025 conference attracting over 200 medical professionals. Initial plans for Puerto Rico include development of a certified training center, local product distribution network, and the first ISSCA Puerto Rico event scheduled for December 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Juan C. Ramos and Dr. Aleida G. Nieves as our official representatives for Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico,” said David Christensen, CEO and President. “We chose this location because of the extraordinary leadership and commitment we’ve seen in Dr. Juan C. Ramos, Dr. Aleida G. Nieves and their team at Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico. This alliance reflects our ongoing mission to bring regenerative medicine to every region where there is both need and readiness to embrace innovation.”

The Puerto Rico expansion builds on RMTG’s recent momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth over last year’s first quarter with operational profits of $134,000. The Company’s affiliate program generates upfront membership fees in the six figure dollar range where new members receive turnkey assistance in setting up regenerative medicine clinics in their area along with continuous training and support. Affiliate members are bound to purchase all supplies exclusively from RMTG, creating sustained recurring revenue streams.

Dr. Juan C. Ramos and Dr. Aleida G. Nieves, who now lead the GSCG Puerto Rico operations, emphasized the impact this collaboration will have on the local medical landscape: “To have the official representation of Global Stem Cells Group in Puerto Rico is a major milestone for us – not just as a clinic, but as contributors to the future of medicine on the island,” said Dr. Ramos. “We now have the opportunity to bring structured, science-based regenerative solutions to the physicians in Puerto Rico, backed by global expertise and a clear ethical framework.”

Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG), reflected on the significance of this new chapter: “This is more than just a representation agreement – this is a shared commitment to raising the standard of care in Puerto Rico. From day one, our organization has believed in forming alliances with visionary leaders who are ready to embrace the future of medicine. With Dr. Ramos and Dr. Nieves at Global Stem Cells Group Puerto Rico, we’ve found exactly that.”

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company’s affiliate program generates upfront membership fees in the six figure dollar range where new members receive turnkey assistance in setting up regenerative medicine clinics along with continuous training and support.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) serves as the dedicated educational and scientific arm of Global Stem Cells Group. ISSCA is a multidisciplinary, physician-led community composed of medical professionals, researchers, and scientists who are committed to advancing the clinical application of regenerative medicine and cellular therapies. The Society plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between scientific research and clinical practice by providing a comprehensive platform for education, certification, and international collaboration. Through hands-on training programs, academic conferences, and ongoing professional development, ISSCA promotes the responsible, ethical, and evidence-based use of stem cell protocols across the globe. Its mission is to elevate standards of care and empower healthcare providers to deliver innovative regenerative solutions to their patients.

More information: https://www.issca.us/#

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is an international consortium of regenerative medicine entities encompassing clinics, laboratories, academic institutions, and product distributors. Headquartered in the United States, GSCG operates in more than 30 countries, offering a full-spectrum approach to the advancement of cellular medicine. The organization is dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge regenerative therapies by integrating scientific research, physician training, and high-quality product development. GSCG’s initiatives are focused on improving patient outcomes while transforming the future of healthcare through innovation, strategic global partnerships, and a strong commitment to education. Its multifaceted infrastructure allows GSCG to support every stage of regenerative practice-from laboratory innovation to bedside application.

More information: www.stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5331

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, affiliate partnerships, market expansion, or revenue generation from Puerto Rico operations. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Puerto Rico affiliate will achieve projected revenue targets, that market opportunities will materialize as anticipated, or that the affiliate model will continue to be successful. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price

For further information, please contact: investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

