RLG Capital & Trinity Private Equity Group Invest Further with eLearning Brothers’ Acquisition of The Game Agency

The Game Agency Adds Industry-leading Game-Based Learning Technology, Includes Games Like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune to eLearning Brothers Platform

PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RLG Capital & Trinity Private Equity Group today announced new investment in learning platform company eLearning Brothers to support the acquisition of The Game Agency – an industry leader in game-based learning technology and content. A new Senior Debt facility was provided by Key Bank N.A. The investment and acquisition enable eLearning Brothers to further establish itself as the leading eLearning Platform and validates the company’s vision and industry leadership.

“The Game Agency’s flagship product, ‘The Training Arcade’ as well as its gamification platform ‘Arcades’ provide instant value to the eLearning Brothers Platform,” states Mark Nelson, Partner at RLG Capital. “Our initial expectation for growth with last year’s investment has been more than validated and we are very keen on the potential for eLearning Brothers.”

The investment and acquisition further expand eLearning Brothers’ suite of innovative learning technology products and combines with last year’s acquisition of Lectora, an industry-leading rapid authoring tool, CenarioVR, a cutting-edge virtual reality course builder, and the recently released Rockstar Learning Platform, a nimble learning management system (LMS), creating a unique learning product ecosystem to better serve learning professionals worldwide.

“The global game-based learning industry is expected to grow at a 27 percent compound growth rate (CAGR) through 2025,” adds Sanjay Chandra, Managing Partner at Trinity Private Equity Group. “In addition, within the elearning industry, the corporate segment of the market is projected to be the fastest growing sector with global revenues expected to increase by 44 percent annually for the next four years.”

Terms of the investment have not been announced but follow a significant growth in market valuation.

About RLG Capital

RLG Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm committed to growing lower middle market companies with innovative products or services.

About Trinity Private Equity Group

Trinity is a private equity firm with a $3B+ portfolio, consisting of investments in small- to mid-sized companies and commercial real estate assets.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers is a leader in corporate learning technology and custom training development solutions. Its suite of integrated training development and delivery tools include Lectora, for creating advanced interactive learning content, CenarioVR for creating immersive eLearning experiences in VR, and the eLearning Brother’s Asset Library to enhance all learning content. These learning experiences can be integrated into The Rockstar Learning Platform as reusable modules into learning pathways, courses, or curricula.

