RKB Mainichi Broadcasting Edits with DaVinci Resolve Studio

RKB has adopted DaVinci Resolve Studio as its primary in house editing software.

Fremont, CA, USA – Monday, November 10, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced that RKB Mainichi Broadcasting Corporation has introduced 20 licenses of DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing its TV programs. The software’s extensive AI features have helped streamline daily post production work.

RKB Mainichi Broadcasting is a television and radio station based in Fukuoka Prefecture, producing and broadcasting a wide variety of content including news programs, variety shows, documentaries, and sports coverage. The company was an early adopter of DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading, and as the software evolved, the team began using it extensively for editing as well.

“We started using DaVinci Resolve with version 12.5, mainly for grading 4K programs with the DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel. As editing features became more sophisticated with each update, the editing team gradually started using it too. Last year, even directors began switching their main editing tool to DaVinci Resolve Studio,” said Editor Hotaka Kamito.

Of the 20 licenses installed, four are used in the editing department’s four suites, while 16 are operated by the production department. When upgrading to DaVinci Resolve Studio 19, the company equipped the system so that 50 directors could use it, enabling many in house productions—especially news and documentary programs—to be edited and finished entirely within DaVinci Resolve Studio.

RKB has also installed a wide range of Blackmagic Design hardware. Blackmagic Smart Videohub 12×12 routers were installed in the machine room and each editing suite is equipped with UltraStudio 4K Extreme capture and playback devices, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel or DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, and HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro broadcast decks.

“What the directors particularly appreciated about DaVinci Resolve were the Auto Transcription feature and Magic Mask tracking. When I switched from other editing software, I was impressed by the tracking accuracy and how easy it is to adjust colors. For example, in documentaries, it’s very helpful to be able to quickly blur out election posters or other sensitive elements that appear in the background,” Kamito explained.

The company has since upgraded to DaVinci Resolve Studio 20, which has further improved editing efficiency.

“In the past, we had an issue with flickering caused by striped clothing, a common problem with interlaced footage. There were more than 20 cuts to fix, so I thought it would take a whole day, but it was finished in just two hours. With Magic Mask 2, I was able to isolate only the clothing, not the entire person. By tracking it and applying a subtle blur, the flickering was successfully suppressed.”

Kamito continued, “The keyframe editor has become easier to use, and it’s great that Source Tape mode is now available on the Edit page. For programs with tight schedules, where we can’t rely on the audio post production studio, I sometimes use the Fairlight page to edit audio myself. Directors also tend to stick to the software they’re familiar with, so unfamiliar terminology and workflows can be a hurdle. The latest version allows voice over recording directly from the Edit page as well as Quick Export from Edit page, which makes it very accessible for them.”

The station also hosts an outdoor music event every year, which is edited and broadcast as a one hour program. This year again featured performances by many famous artists, and the show was edited using multicam footage from 18 cameras.

“It rained on the day of the event, and some lenses fogged up. Even those shots were quickly corrected on the Color page. By saving node settings and applying them to other clips, we worked very efficiently,” said Kamito. “With DaVinci Resolve, switching between the Edit and Color pages is seamless, so we can make these adjustments right away without compromise.”

Kamito concluded, “In the creative industry, AI tends to be associated with generative tools, but DaVinci Resolve provides exactly the kind of AI features that we in the broadcasting industry truly need. By using AI for tasks like object removal, we can devote more time to creative work.”

