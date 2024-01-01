Riverwood Capital Appoints Managing Director

MENLO PARK, Calif. & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverwood Capital, one of the leading investment firms solely dedicated to Proven Growth technology, today announced the appointment of Mac Hofeditz as Managing Director, Capital Formation. Mr. Hofeditz brings more than 35 years of experience advising institutional investors and over 25 years in private equity capital raising. Over the course of his career, he has helped raise over $40 billion of commitments across approximately 90 private equity funds, many of which have become top-performing vehicles in the industry.





Mr. Hofeditz was most recently at Vector Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he founded the Private Funds Group for a global investment bank, where he built and led a team responsible for raising nearly $7 billion of capital commitments across 30 funds. He was also previously a founding team member and Partner at Probitas Partners. Mac currently serves as an Advisory Board Member of Cendana Capital.

“Mac joins Riverwood at a dynamic time in technology investing and reinforces Riverwood’s mission to be the best private equity platform for AI-powered Proven Growth technology,” said Jeff Parks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Riverwood Capital. “We see an opportunity to strengthen our investor relations team to continue building long-term and trusted relationships with limited partners globally. We believe the horizontal adoption of AI represents an exciting accelerant to our strategy and is creating a generational catalyst to scale companies faster, better, and more efficiently.”

“Riverwood’s target addressable market is expanding, and we see a growing opportunity for value creation and scalability across mid-size software and technology companies using AI to deliver tangible and superior business outcomes for their clients and consumers,” said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Riverwood Capital. “We believe we are well positioned to partner with companies that can harness these dynamics to scale from the $10s to the $100s of millions in revenues, and Mac’s addition to our team will help deepen our relationships with like-minded institutional investors.”

“I am thrilled to join Riverwood at such an exciting time for the firm and the broader technology market,” said Hofeditz. “I have followed Riverwood’s platform for years and have been particularly impressed by the firm’s investment strategy, strong franchise, consistent results, and overall firm culture. Riverwood’s disciplined, hands-on model for operational value creation drives its ability to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in technology, and I look forward to helping enhance its institutional investor partnerships.”

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital is one of the leading investment firms solely dedicated to AI-powered Proven Growth technology. Our mission is to invest in and support a select group of high-growth technology companies as they scale into enduring, category-defining platforms, growing from $10s of millions in revenue to $100s of millions and beyond. We manage over $6 billion and have been exclusively focused on the Proven Growth technology segment since our founding in 2008. Over the past decade, we have partnered with more than 90 exceptional companies, working closely with founders and management teams to provide deep operational, strategic, and global expertise. Riverwood has offices in Menlo Park, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; New York, N.Y.; and São Paulo, Brazil.

Contacts

Caitlin Mitchell



Riverwood Capital



caitlin@rwcm.com