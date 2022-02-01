Riverside University Health System to Implement FloPatch by Flosonics, Revolutionizing Precision Fluid Management in Sepsis Care

RIVERSIDE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flopatch–Riverside University Health System is proud to announce the implementation of FloPatch by Flosonics Medical. As a pioneer in adopting new, ground-breaking medical technology, Riverside is making a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation, particularly in the life-saving area of sepsis management.









FloPatch is a revolutionary tool that facilitates real-time precision in IV fluid management in sepsis. This FDA-cleared, wireless, wearable, point-of-care, Doppler ultrasound system empowers clinicians to accurately assess a patient and determine the most appropriate therapeutic intervention.

“FloPatch rapidly provides non-invasive hemodynamic data that help guide the clinician’s management of complex patients. I’m excited to have this tool to incorporate into our sepsis program as well as use it to manage other critically ill patients,” said Dr. Korbin Haycock, Co-Sepsis Chair, Ultrasound Director, and Emergency Medicine Physician at Riverside University Health System.

Specifically engineered for quick, reliable assessments, FloPatch adheres to a patient’s neck over the carotid artery. It immediately starts capturing real-time blood flow data for each heartbeat. This data is then wirelessly sent to a secure iOS app for healthcare providers, which not only displays real-time Doppler data but also uses advanced analytics to break down each heartbeat into key metrics. Such data enables informed, time-sensitive decisions at the bedside, a level of precision that is indispensable in complex and urgent medical scenarios like sepsis management.

“Timing of assessment and appropriate fluid resuscitation is critical in sepsis. Our code team has seen firsthand how efficient FloPatch is in assessing both responsiveness and tolerance in sepsis and septic shock,” said Jaclyn Bond, Director of Nursing at Riverside University Health System. “We are excited and proud to be one of the early adopters of this cutting-edge technology, and the timing couldn’t be better as we raise awareness during Sepsis Awareness Month.”

Dr. Destry Washburn, Co-Sepsis Chair and Intensivist at Riverside University Health System, concurred: “FloPatch will help us better manage sepsis patients as they triage from the ED to ICU because FloPatch travels with the patient. This will facilitate better communication between our nurses and clinicians as we continue their fluid resuscitation in the hospital, which will lead to more comprehensive care for our patients.”

About Riverside University Health System

Riverside University Health System has been a cornerstone in healthcare for Riverside County for over 50 years. With a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical science and technology, Riverside continues to set the standard for healthcare excellence in the region.

About Flosonics Medical

Flosonics Medical is a Canadian medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company’s mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and ground-breaking clinical research.

For more information, visit www.ruhealth.org and http://www.flosonicsmedical.com.

Contacts

Media

Rachelle Gibson, Senior Marketing Manager, Flosonics Medical



[email protected]

530-651-3855