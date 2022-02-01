RIST Forum Members to Showcase RIST-Enabled Products at NAB 2024

10th April 2024 – The Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Forum has announced that several of its members will be showcasing RIST-enabled products at the NAB Show from 14th – 17th April 2024. RIST will also be explored in the IP Showcase during the show, and Forum representatives will be on hand to discuss the streaming protocol.

RIST provides an open, interoperable, and technically robust solution for low-latency live video over unmanaged networks. The RIST Forum is a collaborative organization, led and controlled by its members. Many members will be present at NAB, with several specifically demonstrating a range of products with support for RIST.

Cobalt Digital will show its PACIFIC 9992 ENC which has been enhanced to support the new ST 2110 input interface to create a powerful integrated solution that can be directly deployed in a ST 2110 facility for local encoding, low-latency transport over the Internet using RIST, or drive a traditional ASI workflow without having to deploy separate gateway devices. The ability to mix traditional SDI and ST 2110 feeds in the same device and support for IPMX provides even greater flexibility.

With support for RIST Simple Profile and Main Profile the 9223 ENC/9990 DEC and 9992 ENC/9992 DEC series will also be showcased on booth SU4027 alongside its SafeLink Gateway, which provides reliable video transport even in live production environments that may experience network delay. Cobalt will also be hosting a Cocktail Hour on their booth from 5pm Monday, 15th April.

SipRadius and FOR-A will showcase a transformative approach to IP content transport at NAB Show 2024. The new solution SOAR-A (a FOR-A platform powered by SipRadius) uses RIST as standard to create a flexible and powerful video processing and delivery platform. The Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized solution supports real-time AVI over WebRTC for optimized high-quality playback on any device. See the IP flexible and customizable platform in action at the FOR-A booth C4507. FOR-A is also hosting a welcome reception on Saturday, April 13th at 3pm in LVCC Room N240/242.

Quicklink will demonstrate StudioPro, the next-generation video production platform, with RIST support. Using StudioPro you can easily introduce a RIST input source into productions and easily stream productions via RIST. Quicklink will be in South Lower, booth SL4184.

The IP Showcase will take place on Booth W3800 and will feature three RIST-focused presentations.

Sunday 14th April – Ciro Noronha of Cobalt Digital and RIST Forum President will have a presentation on ‘RIST: Past, Present and Future’.

Monday 15th April – Sergio Ammirata of SipRadius and RIST Forum Director will have a presentation on ‘Using IPMX and RIST for high performance secure streaming of live content to large numbers of users’.

Tuesday 16th April – Adi Rozenberg of Alvalinks and RIST Forum Director will present on ‘Multicast application in RIST’.

Over 30 RIST members will be exhibiting at NAB Show 2024. Browse the list and book meetings direct: RIST members at NAB

RIST spokespeople will also be available throughout the event. To schedule a meeting please email suzana@rist.tv

Developed jointly by a group of experts using a standards-based approach, RIST provides an open, interoperable, and technically robust solution for low-latency live video over unmanaged networks. With RIST, interoperability is achieved through clear specifications, while vendors remain free to innovate within their own implementations.

