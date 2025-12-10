Rise of the “Silver Divorce”: LegalMatch Shares Why Ending a Marriage After 50 Requires Specialized Financial Legal Counsel

LegalMatch Highlights the Importance of Specialized Legal Counsel for Navigating “Silver Divorce” After Age 50

While the age-adjusted US divorce rate shows a decline among younger people, the percentage of Americans aged 50 and older who are divorced or separated has steadily increased over the past few decades with the rate of “Silver Divorce” or “Gray Divorce” having doubled since the 1990s. LegalMatch.com , the nation’s first online attorney-client matching service, recommends that the strategy for people exiting a long-term marriage includes protecting assets and ensuring a secure retirement rather than focusing on the same issues that young people focus on, like child custody.

For the average person, a Silver Divorce may create financial problems that can be best resolved with the help of an experienced attorney.

“When a couple divorces in their 30s, the legal focus is primarily on co-parenting schedules and child support. When a couple divorces in their 50s or 60s, the focus shifts entirely to financial survival. There is less time to rebuild wealth before retirement, making the equitable division of pensions, 401(k)s, and real estate equity critical,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Some key areas of focus include, but are not limited to, the following:

Retirement Fund Division (QDROs): Dividing a 401(k) or a pension does not simply involve writing a check; a Qualified Domestic Relations Order or QDRO must be obtained. If improperly drafted, a spouse may face meaningful tax penalties or lose their right to the funds.

Spousal Support (Alimony): For a marriage over 20 years, the court can order permanent or long-term support. Attorneys can help balance the income from the current job with income at retirement to determine a fair amount.

Social Security Benefits: A divorced couple may access Social Security benefits from their former spouse’s work if they were married for at least a decade, and divorce lawyers may help ensure these are not sacrificed during the divorce.

The complexities of undoing a 30+ year marriage are far too complicated and sensitive for DIY methods; it must be handled legally and professionally, or the consequences can lead to significant financial loss. This is where LegalMatch comes in. Individuals can submit their case details to the confidential platform, receive free attorney matches with experienced divorce attorneys , and pick the one with the most promise in handling asset-heavy divorces for those aged 50 and up.

LegalMatch also promotes a comprehensive Online Law Library with thousands of legal articles, guides, and FAQs, so that individuals can understand the type of legal situation they may be in before a lawyer consultation.

Divorce is hard enough; let a LegalMatch member attorney take over and make sure you come out of it as financially secure as possible.

