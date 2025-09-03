Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Invites Readers to ‘Seek the Strange’ With Latest Book

All-New Edition Continues to Prove That Reality is Often Stranger Than Fiction

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is once again ready to thrill and amaze with the latest addition to its annual book series: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Seek the Strange. Arriving Sept. 9, 2025, and available for pre-order, this all-new edition invites readers to open their minds and explore a world beyond the ordinary – where the bizarre, the unbelievable, and the wonderfully weird are waiting to be found.

‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Seek the Strange’ Book Cover



From mind-bending marvels and daring feats to rare artifacts and bizarre creatures, Seek the Strange is 256 pages packed with hundreds of all-true stories, vibrant imagery, and interactive features sure to captivate readers of all ages.

Highlights from Seek the Strange include:

Incredible People. Meet circus artist Silke Pan, who defies expectations with a gravity-defying balancing act after being paralyzed from the waist down.

Rare Artifacts. Discover a preserved cross-section of a human head from an 18th-century French criminal, part of the Ripley’s Collection.

Unusual Art. Marvel at the unique creations of Xandiloquence Bizarre, who makes hats out of dried cucumbers!

Amazing Animals. Learn about a frog that stunned scientists when it was found with a tiny mushroom growing from its side.

Showstopping Stunts. See sideshow performer Carmen G. swallow a light tube that can be seen glowing through her throat!

This year’s edition also features interactive QR codes throughout the book, inviting readers to share their thoughts and connect with stories on a deeper level.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Seek the Strange will be released on Sept. 9, 2025, and available at major retailers and on Amazon. For a sneak peek and to pre-order a copy, visit http://bit.ly/RipleysSTS.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Smagala-Potts

Senior Manager

smagala@ripleys.com

(727) 439-0136

About Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 – still in print today – Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Ripley’s Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley’s continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

