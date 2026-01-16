Riemann Computing Introduces the OpenPeer AI Family of Models, Testing the Waters for Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Riemann Computing, formerly known as the Stark Drones Corporation, has announced the debut of its OpenPeer AI family of machine learning models. This release marks the beginning of a “testing the waters” phase in anticipation of an upcoming equity crowdfunding campaign on invest.riecomp.org, also accessible via Wefunder.

The OpenPeer AI initiative represents Riemann Computing’s next step in democratizing access to highly efficient artificial intelligence. The models-currently hosted on Hugging Face-are in early beta testing, providing developers and researchers a glimpse of what’s to come. These first-generation OpenPeerAI models emphasize data efficiency, modularity, and accessibility, aligning with Riemann Computing’s mission to make advanced computing available to a broader global audience.

OpenPeer AI expands upon Riemann Computing’s work in data compression, decentralized computing, and scalable infrastructure services, as featured on the Go Fund Yourself! pitch series (watch the video). Founder Andrew Kamal describes the effort as “a step toward a more open, collaborative ecosystem where AI systems can learn from and interact with one another while remaining accessible to innovators and organizations of all sizes.”

The “testing the waters” phase will allow interested supporters to express preliminary investment interest while Riemann Computing continues to refine its technology stack and prepare its platform for broader market adoption. The company has previously been recognized for breakthroughs in data compression-reporting one of the highest lossless compression ratios in the world-and aims to apply similar efficiency principles to the AI domain.

“OpenPeer AI is about openness, interoperability, and peer-driven innovation,” Kamal added. “We’re building toward a decentralized AI framework that empowers both developers and users to contribute, train, and deploy at scale.”

For more information about the OpenPeer AI models or to explore investment opportunities, visit invest.riecomp.org or the Hugging Face Org.

