Richard Donoff Encourages Americans to Prioritize Long-Term Financial Preparedness

Richard Donoff of Sunshine Financial Partners is urging families to think earlier and more seriously about long-term financial stability and retirement planning.

Financial advisor Richard Donoff, known in the industry as “The Safe Money Doctor,” is raising awareness about the growing need for Americans to prepare more thoughtfully for retirement and long-term financial stability.

After more than three decades working with retirees and pre-retirees, Donoff says many families underestimate how much planning is needed to maintain financial independence later in life.

“People spend most of their adult lives working hard and saving,” Donoff says. “But many don’t stop to think about how those savings will actually support them for the next 20 or 30 years.”

The issue is becoming increasingly important as the U.S. population ages. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to reach nearly 80 million by 2040, almost doubling from 2010 levels. At the same time, many workers are entering retirement with limited guaranteed income sources.

Research from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances shows that the median retirement savings for households approaching retirement remains relatively modest compared to projected living costs. This gap has made long-term planning conversations more urgent for many families.

Donoff believes greater public awareness can help individuals begin thinking about retirement readiness earlier in life.

“Financial health should be treated the same way we treat physical health,” Donoff explains. “The earlier you pay attention to it, the better your long-term outcomes can be.”

Rising Costs and Longer Lifespans

One of the biggest challenges facing retirees today is longevity. According to the Social Security Administration, a 65-year-old today has about a one-in-four chance of living past age 90.

At the same time, healthcare and long-term care costs continue to rise. Data from Genworth’s Cost of Care Survey indicates that the national median annual cost of a private room in a nursing home now exceeds $100,000 per year, while assisted living facilities average more than $54,000 annually.

Donoff says many families are surprised by these figures.

“When people see how long retirement can last and how expensive care can become, they realize why planning ahead matters,” he says.

His goal, he explains, is not to alarm people but to encourage proactive conversations.

“This isn’t about fear,” Donoff says. “It’s about awareness and preparation.”

Encouraging Conversations About Financial Health

Donoff often describes his philosophy as a “Prescription for Sound Financial Health.” The idea reflects his belief that financial stability comes from thoughtful planning, clear information, and consistent decision-making over time.

“Every family should take time to step back and ask some important questions,” he says. “How long could retirement last? What sources of income will support it? And what plans are in place if unexpected expenses arise?”

He also encourages people to talk openly with family members about long-term financial goals.

“Financial planning shouldn’t happen in isolation,” Donoff explains. “These are conversations that affect spouses, children, and even grandchildren.”

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, only about 40 percent of American workers have tried to calculate how much they need to save for retirement. Donoff believes that simply starting that conversation can make a meaningful difference.

“Even small steps toward understanding your financial future can create more confidence and clarity,” he says.

What Individuals Can Do Today

Donoff encourages individuals and families to begin thinking about long-term financial stability through simple actions:

Take time to review retirement goals and timelines

Understand expected income sources during retirement

Learn how longevity may affect long-term plans

Start open conversations with family members about financial priorities

Stay informed about financial education resources

“These discussions are about empowerment,” Donoff says. “The more informed people are, the better equipped they are to make thoughtful decisions.”

A Lifetime Focused on Financial Stability

Donoff’s perspective comes from decades of experience in the financial services industry. As President of Richard Donoff & Associates and Managing Partner at Sunshine Financial Partners, he has spent more than 30 years working with individuals approaching retirement.

Over the course of his career, Donoff built a national sales organization of hundreds of agents and helped grow his firm to $30 million in annual sales.

Despite that growth, he says his mission has remained consistent.

“At the end of the day, it’s about helping people think carefully about their future,” Donoff says. “When people feel prepared, they feel more confident about what lies ahead.”

Call to Action

Donoff encourages individuals to take time this year to review their long-term financial goals and educate themselves about retirement readiness. Many nonprofit organizations, educational resources, and financial literacy programs provide tools that can help individuals better understand their future needs.

“Financial awareness is one of the most valuable things people can invest in,” Donoff says. “The earlier people begin thinking about these issues, the more options they have.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Richard Donoff

Richard Donoff is a financial services professional with more than 30 years of experience working with retirees and pre-retirees. Known as “The Safe Money Doctor,” he is the President of Richard Donoff & Associates and Managing Partner of Sunshine Financial Partners. His work focuses on retirement income planning, financial education, and long-term financial stability. Donoff grew up in Philadelphia and holds degrees in Business Administration and Marketing & Finance. He lives with his wife Ellen and enjoys photography, saltwater aquariums, sports, and spending time with his four grandchildren.

Contact:

Info@richard-donoff.com

SOURCE: Richard Donoff Advisor

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