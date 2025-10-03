Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Streamily Partner for Exclusive Livestream Q&A and Autograph Signing With RCR’s Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Richard Childress

Streamily, the premier platform for live virtual events, today announced an exclusive interactive experience featuring Richard Childress Racing’s elite lineup. The event will include a live Q&A session and autograph signing with NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress. The Race Team Alliance (RTA) and Racing America will be supporting the experience and will be producing the live show.

The virtual event will take place on October 29, 2025 at 7 pm EST, and will be hosted by NASCAR on TNT reporter Shannon Spake. The livestream will offer fans an inside look and lots of conversation around three generations of racing excellence. Viewers of the live stream will have the unique opportunity to participate in a live question-and-answer session before watching as the drivers and team owner sign and personalize memorabilia in real-time delivered to fans around the world.

The livestream event will utilize Streamily’s interactive platform, allowing fans to:

Submit questions for the live Q&A session

Purchase official RCR memorabilia for live signing

Send In their own memorabilia to be signed and returned

Watch as their items are personalized and authenticated

“Richard Childress Racing is excited to embrace forward thinking opportunities and find creative and engaging ways to connect with our fans,” said RCR Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer White. This platform allows us to reach our fans like never before and provide an experience that is sure to be a fan favorite.”

“Streamily is excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing to deliver this comprehensive fan experience,” said Streamily CEO Joseph Tripp. “Combining an intimate Q&A with live autograph authentication creates a truly unique opportunity for racing enthusiasts to connect with their heroes. Having these three RCR icons together on one stream is a special moment for us and for the fans.”

Event Details:

What: Livestream Q&A and Autograph Signing with Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, & Richard Childress

When: October 29 th 2025 at 7PM EST

Where: Watch across RCR, Driver, Streamily and Racing America social platforms

How: Fans can pre-order items for signing now at: https://streamily.com/rcrteam

Fans are encouraged to visit the event page early to browse available merchandise and secure their items for this limited-time event. A variety of authentic RCR merchandise, including die-cast cars, posters, photos, and collectibles, will be available for pre-order.

About Streamily:

Streamily is the leading platform for live virtual events, connecting fans with celebrities, artists, and athletes for personalized experiences, autographs, and real-time interaction through its proprietary, interactive platform.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Contact Information

Samantha Jones

704-960-5121

SOURCE: Streamily

