RichAds: Self-Serve Ad Network With AI Implementation and Enhanced Optimization Tools

RichAds is a top-tier self-serve advertising network with industry expertise of 7+ years. Located in Cyprus, the ad network serves 7 billion daily impressions across 220 GEOs, providing 8 high-converting traffic formats. Acknowledged by industry awards such as “Best iGaming Traffic Source” at SiGMA Europe, and “Best Breakout Traffic Source” at AW Dubai, the platform can be called one of the best for both affiliates and publishers.

RichAds can boast of not only HQ traffic verified by AdScore and internal instruments but also of professional account managers and extensive knowledge base – RichAds blog. With one million active users, this educational resource is one of the best in the affiliate industry and continues to grow.

Apart from this, RichAds stands out as a platform powered by advanced AI technologies. The ad network implements complex algorithms to make the customer experience as smooth as possible.

AI implementation at RichAds focuses on improvement of customer service, such as customer support and ad creatives generation. Soon sales, analytics and buying processes will also be improved via similar enhanced algorithms.

At the same time, the platform is developing its own algorithmic base to update bidding, targeting, and anti-fraud systems. These elevated technologies analyze data in real time, automatically adjust bids, and manage ad impressions to increase conversions and profit for advertisers.

What’s more – the antifraud system is also strengthened by the algorithms to ensure zero unwanted or low-quality traffic!

This comprehensive approach with a combo of AI for client tasks and high-precision platform optimization via algorithms allows RichAds to improve the quality of service consistently and stand out as an advanced ad network on the market.

Key facts and figures on RichAds ad network:

8 voluminous traffic formats that work.

Affiliates can choose from proven to innovative: push (including in-page and iOS calendar), pop, display, direct click, native and Telegram ads in mini apps.

6 types of innovative Telegram ads.

Advertisers can choose from several ad formats in Telegram mini apps: ads in bots, exclusive playable ads, interstitial, banner, video ad push-style.

Huge traffic volumes for any Tier.

Offering 7 billion daily impressions over 220 GEOs, RichAds stands out as a perfect solution for any offer.

Exclusive targeting and support.

With more than 7 targeting options (GEO, OS, device, carrier, language, etc.) and exclusive parameters for Telegram ads like Premium users and positive TON wallet balance, integration with 16 trackers and experienced account managers’ help, RichAds has a lot to offer for affiliates’ profit.

Flagmanship AI optimization tools.

RichAds makes the optimization process for affiliates easier than ever by providing Performance Mode and Target CPA algorithms that automatically choose the best sources for campaigns. Automated Rules and Micro bidding also help with reducing costs and boosting conversions automatically.

Affordable pricing and minimal deposit.

Once deposited the minimum of $150, affiliates get access to self-serve ad campaigns, and to get access to expert support, they can deposit $500 or $3000, depending on goals. Prices per Telegram ads start with $0.015 CPC, push ads from $0.003 CPC and pop ads from $0.5 CPM.

With enormous traffic volumes, all Tier GEO coverage, 8 powerful ad formats, extensive AI optimization features and continuous algorithmic improvement for clients, and proven market expertise of 8+ years, RichAds doesn’t simply stand out among other networks, it’s a guaranteed way to success for any marketer in 2025.

