Ricardo Domínguez’s Entre Cajas Academy, After Training 5,000 Entrepreneurs, is Building KILTA for Amazon Sellers

Having trained more than 5,000 students across over 35 countries since its 2023 launch, the Spanish-language academy founded by e-commerce operator Ricardo Domínguez is extending beyond education. Its next step is KILTA, a software tool designed to help Amazon sellers manage inventory, repricing and daily operations.

Entre Cajas Academy, the Spanish-language business school founded in July 2023 by e-commerce operator Ricardo Domínguez, has trained more than 5,000 entrepreneurs across over 35 countries. Now the company is taking its next step, moving from teaching sellers how to operate to building the tools they operate with. It is developing KILTA, a technology product for Amazon sellers focused on inventory, repricing and other day-to-day processes.

The move reflects how far the operation behind the academy has grown. Domínguez, a Miami-based e-commerce and distribution operator who has spent more than a decade selling on Amazon, now works with a team of about 60 people spread across several countries. Entre Cajas was created as a direct extension of that operation, and KILTA extends it again, this time into software.

It also lands at a revealing moment for the industry. New seller registrations on Amazon fell to their lowest level in a decade in 2025, to roughly 165,000, according to Marketplace Pulse, and the number of active sellers declined from about 2.4 million in 2021 to around 1.65 million. Yet over the same period more than 100,000 sellers passed a million dollars in annual sales, up from about 60,000 in 2021. Fewer people are coming in, but the ones who stay are running bigger, more demanding operations, the kind that need better tools and sharper discipline.

For Domínguez, that shift is not a slowdown but a maturing market, and it is the one he says he saw coming. “I never bet on Amazon as a trend. I bet on a paradigm shift,” he says. Where many sellers chased the next hot product, he saw millions of consumers permanently changing how they buy, and a platform that let small and midsize businesses reach them without building their own logistics or technology.

Both the academy and the tool, he argues, answer the same problem: a market that no longer forgives improvisation. “Amazon does not reward the person who wants to get rich overnight,” Ricardo Domínguez says. “It rewards the one who thinks long term and treats the operation like a company from day one.” Where Entre Cajas teaches sellers to read numbers, manage capital and work with suppliers, KILTA is meant to move some of that discipline into software, automating operational decisions that once ate hours. For a seller moving thousands of units, he notes, those decisions are often where a good month and a bad one are decided.

He also sees a newer force reshaping the field. Artificial intelligence is already changing how people search for and choose products, and, in his view, the sellers who last will not be the ones who know the most today. “The edge is not knowing more than others right now,” he says. “It is learning faster than others over the next ten years.”

The bet, in the end, is that both education and tools will matter more as the market professionalizes. Latin American e-commerce keeps growing at double digits, according to eMarketer, and Amazon still captures more than 40% of all online retail in the United States. The demand has not gone anywhere. What changed, Domínguez insists, is who manages to capture it, and what it takes to stay. Entre Cajas now intends to meet that market on both fronts, with training and with software.

Full Name/Company Name: Ricardo Dominguez | Dominguez Holding Company LLC

Email Address: ricardo@dominguezinvestments.com

City/State: Miami, FL

Www.EntreCajasAcademy.com

SOURCE: Dominguez Holding Company LLC

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