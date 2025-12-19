Rhinebeck Bank Announces Retirement of Louis Tumolo, Jr., DVM from Board of Directors

Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), announced the retirement of Louis Tumolo, Jr., DVM from its Board of Directors, effective December 17, 2025.

Dr. Tumolo, a Rhinebeck resident for more than 55 years and owner of the Rhinebeck Animal Hospital, served as a member of the Rhinebeck Bank Board of Directors for over 42 years, the longest tenure in the institution’s history. During that period, he served on and chaired the Bank’s Investment, Governance and Audit Committees. In addition, Dr. Tumolo served on the Loan Review and Compensation Committees. He served as Board Chairman from October 2008 to April 2022.

“I have been blessed to work with and become close friends with so many wonderful people on the board and at the bank over the past 42 years. I have learned a great deal about banking and especially how community banks can have a positive impact on their depositors and communities,” said Dr. Tumolo. “As in any business, an important goal is to grow and strengthen the business, however, through all our strategic meetings over the years, our board has never lost the focus that serving our depositors and communities was the main goal of Rhinebeck Bank.”

“Lou has always kept us focused on the people and communities we serve,” noted Bill Irwin, Chairman of Rhinebeck Bank’s board of directors. “His steady leadership and clear vision helped guide the Board and keep us aligned with our goals. His inspiration, energy and dedication have been unmatched during his tenure and our institution is stronger as a result.”

Among his many community service endeavors, Dr. Tumolo is a past member of the Rhinebeck Rotary for many years, served on the Board of Trustees of Ferncliff Forest and the Northern Dutchess Hospital and is also a past president of the Hudson Valley Veterinary Society and deputy examiner for the New York State Veterinary Society. Today he serves on the Frost Memorial Fund Board, which provides grants to local non-profit organizations in Rhinebeck.

