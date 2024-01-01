REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management Launch T-REX 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF (CBOE: ROBN)

First ETF in USA to offer daily 2X leveraged exposure to Robinhood Markets Inc.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REX Shares (“REX”) in collaboration with Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), today announces the launch of the T-REX 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF (CBOE: ROBN). This latest ETF in the T-REX suite provides investors with a powerful tool, offering 200% exposure to the daily price movement of Robinhood Markets Inc., a leading retail investment platform.





“The launch of the T-REX 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF marks another step in our mission to deliver cutting-edge investment solutions that resonate with modern traders. Robinhood has become synonymous with the retail trading revolution, and this ETF offers a dynamic tool for those looking to amplify their exposure to the daily price movements of this influential stock,” said Scott Acheychek, COO of REX Financial, REX Shares’ parent company.

Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, added, “T-REX continues to provide first to market products. Robinhood has opened doors for a new generation of investors and traders. The T-REX 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF is the only Robinhood single stock trading instrument in the market, offering traders a powerful tool to navigate its dynamic movements.”

The T-REX ETF lineup continues to deliver a range of leveraged and inverse products designed to help meet the demands of today’s investor. Renowned for their innovative strategy, T-REX ETFs have consistently been the first to market with 2x and/or -2x leverage on the daily price movement of Tesla, Nvidia, MicroStrategy, Google, Apple, Microsoft, spot Bitcoin, and spot Ethereum.

Investing in the funds involves a high degree of risk. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the beneﬁts of diversiﬁcation. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock’s performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

For more information on the T-REX 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF and other products in the T-REX suite, please visit www.rexshares.com.

About REX Financial

REX Financial is an innovative provider of exchange-traded products specializing in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs, with over $8 billion in assets under management. REX is renowned for its MicroSectors™ and T-REX product lines and recently introduced a series of option-based income strategies. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. For details, visit tuttlecap.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Risks

Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 200% of HOOD’s performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily and becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase. The impact of compounding will impact each shareholder differently depending on the period of time an investment in the Fund is held and the volatility of HOOD during the shareholder’s holding period of an investment in the Fund.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of HOOD will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in HOOD, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Swap Agreements. Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or swapped between the parties is calculated based on a notional amount or the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a reference asset. Swap agreements are generally traded over-the-counter, and therefore, may not receive regulatory protection, which may expose investors to significant losses.

Indirect Investment Risk. Robinhood Markets Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Adviser or any affiliates thereof and is not involved with this offering in any way, and has no obligation to consider the Fund in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of the Fund. The Trust, the Fund and any affiliate are not responsible for the performance of Robinhood Markets Inc. and make no representation as to the performance of HOOD. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing in HOOD. Fund shareholders will not have voting rights or rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to HOOD.

Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which Robinhood Markets Inc. is assigned (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide inverse exposure to the industry to which Robinhood Markets Inc. is assigned). A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several industries. As of the date of this prospectus, HOOD is assigned to the financials sector and capital markets industry.

Counterparty Risk. A counterparty may be unwilling or unable to make timely payments to meet its contractual obligations or may fail to return holdings that are subject to the agreement with the counterparty.

Daily Correlation Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to HOOD and therefore achieve its daily leveraged investment objective. The Fund’s exposure to HOOD is impacted by HOOD’s movement. Because of this, it is unlikely that the Fund will be perfectly exposed to HOOD at the end of each day. The possibility of the Fund being materially over- or under-exposed to HOOD increases on days when HOOD is volatile near the close of the trading day. Market disruptions, regulatory restrictions and high volatility will also adversely affect the Fund’s ability to adjust exposure to the required levels.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets. If the Fund is forced to buy or sell an illiquid security or derivative instrument at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted. Certain market conditions or restrictions may prevent the Fund from limiting losses, realizing gains or achieving a high correlation with HOOD. There is no assurance that a security or derivative instrument that is deemed liquid when purchased will continue to be liquid. Market illiquidity may cause losses for the Fund. To the extent that HOOD value increases or decreases significantly, the Fund may be one of many market participants that are attempting to transact in the HOOD.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.

Financials Sector Risk. Performance of companies in the financials sector may be materially impacted by many factors, including but not limited to, government regulations, economic conditions, credit rating downgrades, changes in interest rates and decreased liquidity in credit markets. Profitability of these companies is largely dependent on the availability and cost of capital and can fluctuate significantly when interest rates change. Credit losses resulting from financial difficulties of borrowers also can negatively impact the sector. These companies are also subject to substantial government regulation and intervention, which may adversely impact the scope of their activities, the prices they can charge, the amount of capital they must maintain, and potentially, their size. Government regulation may change frequently and may have significant adverse consequences for financial companies, including effects that are not intended by such regulation. The impact of more stringent capital requirements, or recent or future regulation in various countries on any individual financial company or of the financials sector as a whole, cannot be predicted. The financials sector is also a target for cyber attacks and may experience technology malfunctions and disruptions, which have occurred more frequently in recent years.

Sector Concentration Risk. The trading prices of the Fund’s underlying securities may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors. The stock market in general, and the market for technology companies in particular, where applicable, has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of those companies.

Rebalancing Risk. If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a part of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund’s investment exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. In these instances, the Fund may have investment exposure to HOOD that is significantly greater or significantly less than its stated multiple. The Fund may be more exposed to leverage risk than if it had been properly rebalanced and may not achieve its investment objective, leading to significantly greater losses or reduced gains.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds’ investment advisor.

