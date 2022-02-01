REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management Expand T-REX Single-Stock ETF Suite with Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft Offerings

T-REX remains the only ETFs in USA which provide precise 200% daily targeted exposure to Single Stocks such as Tesla, Nvidia and now Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REX Shares (“REX”) in collaboration with Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), today adds three new products to the T-REX Single-Stock ETF suite: the T-Rex 2X Long Apple Daily Target ETF (CBOE: AAPX), the T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF (CBOE: GOOX), and the T-Rex 2X Long Microsoft Daily Target ETF (CBOE: MSFX).





Created for seasoned traders, T-REX Single-Stock ETFs are the first and only single-stock ETFs offering 200% exposure to the daily price movements of some of the most widely-traded U.S. equities. As the latest additions to the T-REX suite, AAPX, GOOX and MSFX offer investors 2X leveraged exposure to Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft without the need for margin.

“As the only provider of 200% and –200% daily targeted leverage single stocks in the United States, we’re committed to continuously exploring and creating dynamic trading solutions that redefine what’s possible in the ETF market,” remarks Scott Acheychek, CEO of REX Shares. “Aligning with the evolving needs of modern traders, the T-REX Single-Stock ETFs offer advanced tools for those seeking pinpoint positioning in these tech giants.”

T-REX Single-Stock ETFs debuted in October 2023 with the launch of four products providing 2X leveraged and –2X inverse exposure to NVIDIA and Tesla. Since launch, the ETF suite has attracted over $100 million in assets.

Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, adds, “The T-REX suite now encompasses diverse sectors of the tech industry, providing targeted 2X leverage in a way previously unavailable in the ETF space. This is a game-changer, aligning with our vision of pioneering thematic, first-of-its-kind investment products.”

About REX Shares

REX is a forward-thinking ETF provider, specializing in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs. The firm created the MicroSectors™ and co-created the T-REX product lines of leveraged & inverse tools for traders and recently launched the first of a series of option-based income strategies. The firm is rooted in decades of experience building inventive solutions that solve for a range of specific challenges in investor and trader portfolios.

About Tuttle Capital Management

A leader in thematic ETF offerings, TCM provides first-of-its-kind exposures in the ETF market.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leverage (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. Investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in Apple, Alphabet, or Microsoft as the fund will generally hold 0% of underlying shares of Apple, Alphabet, or Microsoft.

Important Risks

Industry Concentration Risk. In following its methodology, the Index from time to time may be concentrated to a significant degree in securities of issuers located in a single industry or industry group. To the extent that the Index concentrates in the securities of issuers in a particular industry or industry group, the Fund will also concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent. By concentrating its investments in an industry or industry group, the Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or industry groups.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the Index over the Call Period. This means that if the individual stocks comprising the Index experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the individual stocks comprising the Index over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by the individual stocks comprising the Index over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the individual stocks comprising the Index over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent to which the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the individual stocks comprising the Index and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer time periods.

Technology Industry Risk. The stock prices of technology and technology-related companies and, therefore, the value of the Fund, may experience significant price movements as a result of intense market volatility, worldwide competition, consumer preferences, product compatibility, product obsolescence, government regulation, excessive investor optimism or pessimism, or other factors.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Fund as it will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

New Adviser Risk. The Adviser is newly formed and has not previously managed an ETF. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Adviser’s inexperience may limit its effectiveness.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

“The Funds’ investment adviser will not attempt to position each Fund’s portfolio to ensure that a Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if a Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50%, as applicable, on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

The REX Shares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

