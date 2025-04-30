Rewards, Inc. Revolutionizes Retail: Transforming Gas Stations and Convenience Stores with the World’s First Scratch Card Collectibles

Imagine stopping for gas and discovering a collectible that’s both a physical keepsake and a digital treasure. Rewards, Inc., a trailblazer in cryptographic innovation, is making this a reality with its patent-pending NFT Scratch Card Collectibles program-the first physical scratch card to connect to blockchain technology. Launched in gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and liquor stores, this groundbreaking product is redefining customer engagement, especially in the fast-paced gas and convenience industry, with plans for global licensing on the horizon.

Unlike anything before it, Rewards, Inc.’s program isn’t a lottery-it’s a secure, collectible experience that complies with regulations while offering customers ownership of unique digital assets. Backed by multiple patents in cryptography encryption, the company has created a platform that blends the thrill of scratching a physical card with the prestige of owning a non-fungible token (NFT). Already a hit in gas stations and convenience stores, the program is driving profits for retailers and vending operators while captivating customers from all walks of life.

A New Era for Gas and Convenience Retail

In the gas and convenience industry, where every customer interaction counts, Rewards, Inc.’s NFT Scratch Cards are a game-changer. Picture a driver at a fuel pump or a shopper grabbing a snack, spotting a vibrant scratch card at the counter. Priced for impulse buys, these cards deliver instant excitement and long-term value, encouraging repeat visits. Retailers have seen a 6% increase in foot traffic since introducing the cards, with customers returning to collect new designs.

“Gas stations and convenience stores thrive on quick, memorable experiences,” said Salvatore DiBenedetto, President at Rewards, Inc. “Our NFT Scratch Cards turn a routine stop into a moment of discovery, boosting sales and building loyalty in a way no other product can.”

Not a Lottery, but a Collector’s Dream

Forget lotteries-Rewards, Inc.’s program is about ownership and creativity. Each scratch card reveals a digital key that unlocks an NFT, securely stored on a blockchain using the company’s patented encryption technology. This ensures every card is authentic and unique, appealing to collectors without the legal complexities of chance-based systems. From teenagers collecting pop culture-themed cards to retirees intrigued by the digital twist, the program is resonating across demographics, especially in convenience stores where diverse customers converge.

Profitability That Fuels Success

For gas station owners, convenience store managers, and vending operators, the program is a profit powerhouse. The cards are low-cost to stock, yet command high margins, with pilot programs showing up to 20% boosts in ancillary sales like snacks and drinks. Vending operators praise the cards’ compact design and universal appeal, making them easy to distribute in high-traffic locations. “These cards are a no-brainer,” said a retailer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “They’re selling faster than energy drinks, and customers keep coming back for more.”

The World’s First Blockchain-Connected Scratch Card

Rewards, Inc. has achieved a global first by launching a physical scratch card that seamlessly connects to blockchain. Customers scan a code or enter a digital key to claim their NFT on an intuitive platform, where they can view, trade, or showcase their collectibles. The company’s cryptographic expertise ensures every transaction is secure and transparent, building trust in a market hungry for innovation. This fusion of physical and digital has sparked a frenzy in gas stations and convenience stores, with limited-edition cards becoming hot commodities among collectors.

Licensing to Ignite Global Expansion

The future is bright for Rewards, Inc., with plans to license the program to major collectible brands, retail chains, convenience store networks, and global brands. Imagine branded NFT Scratch Cards tied to fuel loyalty programs or themed around blockbuster movies, tailored to local markets. The platform’s flexibility, powered by Rewards, Inc.’s patented technology, makes it a turnkey solution for partners. Early talks with global brands and retail operators signal strong interest, positioning the program for worldwide international rollout and exponential growth.

Leading Innovation In Encryption Technology

As a leading innovator in the United States for encryption technology, Rewards, Inc. has solidified its position at the forefront of secure digital solutions. Its innovative cryptographic systems, integral to the NFT Scratch Card program, ensure unparalleled security and authenticity for every transaction. This cutting-edge technology not only empowers the company’s retail revolution but also positions the United States as a global leader in encryption technologies, setting a new standard for blockchain-based applications worldwide.

Why It Matters

At its core, Rewards, Inc.’s program is about creating moments of joy in everyday routines. “We’re not just selling cards-we’re sparking connections,” said Salvatore DiBenedetto. “Whether it’s a truck driver collecting rare designs or a family bonding over their digital wallet, we’re bringing people together in gas stations and convenience stores across the country and internationally.” With its cryptographic foundation, profitability, and licensing potential, the program is poised to redefine retail engagement for years to come.

For more information about Rewards, Inc., the NFT Scratch Card Collectibles program, or licensing opportunities, visit https://scratch.cards/ or contact press@scratch.cards.

About Rewards, Inc.

Rewards, Inc. is a global leader in cryptographic innovation, holding multiple patents in encryption technology. Committed to transforming retail, the company is pioneering the future of collectibles with its first-of-its-kind NFT Scratch Card Collectibles program.

Media Contact: media@scratch.cards , +1 815-575-5565, brianowens@scratch.cards

SOURCE: Rewards, Inc.

