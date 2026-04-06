Revolve Signs Interconnection Agreement for 130 MW EL 24 Wind Project in Mexico

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) (“Revolve” or the “Company“), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that it has executed the final interconnection agreement (the “Interconnection Agreement” ) with the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (“CFE”) for its 130 megawatt (“MW”) EL24 Wind Project (“EL24”), located in Tamaulipas, Mexico, completing a major milestone for the development of the project.

The Interconnection Agreement defines the technical and commercial terms under which EL24 will connect to, and deliver power into, Mexico’s national electricity grid. The execution of this agreement is a key milestone in the project’s development lifecycle, confirming the project’s grid access rights, connection capacity, and point-of-interconnection.

In addition to this the Company has also received approval from SEMARNAT, Mexico’s federal Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources, for the first environmental permit required for the project site, securing another important milestone.

“Securing the final interconnection agreement for EL24 is a defining milestone for this project,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Interconnection certainty is often the single most difficult and value-accretive development achievement for a project of this scale. Securing the interconnection agreement de-risks the project significantly, confirms our grid access rights, and puts EL24 firmly on the path to Ready-to-Build status. We are proud of the disciplined execution that has brought EL24 to this point and look forward to delivering further catalysts as we complete the remaining steps on EL24.”

EL24 has already received a final Generation Permit from the Comisión Nacional de Energía (“CNE”), Mexico’s federal regulator for the renewable energy sector. The project was one of only 5 wind projects across the entire country granted a generation permit by CNE in its recent procurement process. With the Interconnection Agreement signed, and the Generation Permit secured, Revolve will focus on:

Completing final engineering and turbine optimization.

Evaluating commercial pathways, including construction financing, strategic partnerships, and potential monetization opportunities.

RTB targeted for late 2026.

Commercial operation date targeted for 2028.

The Company will continue to update shareholders as further milestones are reached for the project over the coming months.

For further information contact:

Myke Clark, CEO

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

778-946-0072

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20MW “behind the meter” distributed generation (or “DG”) assets. Revolve’s portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000 MWs as well as a 140 MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from “greenfield” through to “ready to build” status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550 MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute ‘‘forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and ‘‘forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The words “will”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projections”, “forecast”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets” (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company’s business objectives and project development goals, including the planned use of proceeds under the Credit Agreement; expectations that the Credit Agreement will support the advancement of the Company’s development pipeline, potential acquisition activity, and broader growth initiatives; expectations regarding the anticipated impact of the reconstituted Board; and expectations relating to the Company’s capital markets strategy.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management’s expectations include: the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the absence of any material equipment breakdown or failure; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the stability of credit ratings of the Company and its subsidiaries; the absence of unexpected material liabilities or uninsured losses; the continued availability of commodity supplies and stability of commodity prices; the absence of interest rate increases or significant currency exchange rate fluctuations; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions or liability, including relating to import controls and tariffs; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the successful and timely development and construction of new projects; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continuation of long term weather patterns and trends; the absence of significant counterparty defaults; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisitions and joint ventures; the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses and permits; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; the absence of material fluctuations in market energy prices; the absence of material disputes with taxation authorities or changes to applicable tax laws; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and the absence of a material breach of cybersecurity; the successful implementation of new information technology systems and infrastructure; favourable relations with external stakeholders; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; and our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks relating to acquisitions (including the ability to identify, negotiate and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms); and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

“The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.”

SOURCE: Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire