Revival Gold Intercepts 1.0 g/t Gold Over 30 Meters and Extends Mineralization at Mercur Project in Utah

Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the latest drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Company’s Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur”) located in Utah.

Drilling Highlights

Assay results have been received from an additional twenty drill holes with the following highlight intersections in near-surface oxide gold mineralization at Mercur: 1.0 g/T gold over 30.5 meters width at 25.9 meters downhole in RM25-165; 0.74 g/T gold over 38.1 meters width at 16.8 meters downhole in RM25-164; and 0.9 g/T gold over 30.5 meters width at 13.7 meters downhole in RM25-163.

Additionally, drilling has extended gold mineralization outside the known Mineral Resource 1 north of the Rover area in holes RM25-155 and RM25-157 with: 1.0 g/T gold over 10.7 meters width at 59.4 meters downhole in RM25-155; and 1.3 g/T gold over 15.2 meters width at 80.8 meters downhole in RM25-155.

Continued confirmation of gold occurrence, grade and leachability with 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) estimates. 1

Average vertical depth to start of mineralization is about 32 meters for holes released to-date, reflecting the shallow nature of the Mercur mineralization.

1 See “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA” prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC, dated May 2nd, 2025.

“Revival Gold’s 2025 drilling at Mercur was primarily designed to upgrade resources on the project, but we also wanted to test for near resource extensions where possible. Today’s results in RM25-155 and RM25-157 drilled below a soil geochem anomaly north of Rover confirms the exciting prospectivity of this area.”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

Mr. Agro continued, “Revival Gold holds a 7,200-hectare land package that was previously fractured between past operators Homestake and Barrick. With the project now consolidated, our team is promptly moving Mercur through redevelopment while continuing to demonstrate opportunities for future resource growth ahead.”

Mercur Drilling Details

The 2025 drilling program at Mercur finished in December with 115 RC and core holes completed. 86 holes have been released to-date. Data collected will support the Company’s planned pre-feasibility study, a major milestone on the path to restarting gold production at Mercur.

Drilling results collected to-date at Mercur are generally consistent with the Inferred Mineral Resource and metallurgical models developed for the Mercur PEA.

Figure 1 describes drill hole locations for the results released today. Full drill results are presented in Table 1 below.

Figure 1: Main Mercur Drill Plan Map – February 10th, 2026 Results

RM25-155 and RM25-157 intercepted multiple zones of oxide mineralization outside the resource pit area to the north of Rover. The mineralization is consistent with a soil anomaly northeast of Rover and could extend further north (see Figure 2 for details). Hole RM-157 bottomed in mineralization after being terminated short of target depth.

Figure 2 – Northeast Rover Target and Highlight Intercepts

Note: Details for drill hole RM25-117 are available in Revival Gold news release dated November 17, 2025, and details for drill hole EN054 are available in the Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA” prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC, dated May 2nd, 2025.



Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole Number Area Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) From (m) To (m) Drilled Width (m)1 Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t)2 AuCN/AuFA Ratio (%)3 RM25-143 Rover 120 60 30.5 45.7 15.2 0.25 79 RM25-148 Marion Hill 330 80 24.4 41.1 16.8 0.31 82 RM25-149 Rover 215 55 NSI4 RM25-150 Marion Hill 150 60 16.8 54.9 38.1 0.59 82 RM25-151 Marion Hill 150 60 9.1 27.4 18.3 0.57 65 RM25-1525 Marion Hill 150 60 NSI4 RM25-155 Rover 40 60 59.4 70.1 10.7 1.02 79 80.8 96.0 15.2 1.34 56 141.7 152.4 10.7 0.48 62 RM25-156 Marion Hill 315 60 12.2 50.3 38.1 0.40 89 117.3 126.5 9.1 0.38 91 RM25-1575 Rover 280 50 36.6 50.3 13.7 0.45 60 54.9 61.0 6.1 0.35 76 RM25-1586 Rover 145 75 19.8 22.9 3.0 0.34 91 62.5 71.6 9.1 0.51 90 115.8 120.4 4.6 0.33 73 RM25-1596 Rover 80 70 19.8 22.9 3.0 0.56 94 71.6 108.2 36.6 0.40 80 RM25-160 Rover 170 70 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.34 93 48.8 59.4 10.7 0.27 94 67.1 77.7 10.7 0.37 87 RM25-162 Marion Hill 295 55 4.6 41.1 36.6 0.72 81 RM25-163 Marion Hill 185 60 13.7 44.2 30.5 0.91 76 RM25-164 Marion Hill 310 55 16.8 54.9 38.1 0.74 86 RM25-165 Marion Hill 135 65 25.9 56.4 30.5 1.01 84 RM25-1706 Marion Hill 95 65 6.1 15.2 9.1 0.24 59 25.9 65.5 39.6 0.45 83 RMC25-020 Marion Hill 0 90 60.6 79.6 19.0 0.77 94 RMC25-022 Rover 120 70 53.3 69.3 15.9 1.12 83 RMC25-023 Rover 65 70 18.4 33.2 14.8 0.46 84

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 70-100% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Mineralized intercepts calculated based on a 0.17 g/t cutoff grade allowing up to 2 intervals of internal dilution.

3 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

4 NSI stands for no significant intercept above the 0.17 g/t cutoff grade.

5 Drillhole lost short of target stratigraphy

6 No recovery and non-assayed intervals are assigned a 0 value for intercept calculation.

The Mercur property includes interests optioned from Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. and others as summarized in the PEA.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings and quarter-sawn PQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). One quarter of the PQ core samples were submitted for assay, one quarter is kept for sample archive, and one half is preserved for future metallurgical column tests. For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

