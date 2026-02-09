Reuben Trane Named to the 2026 Class of the National Inventors Hall of Fame

Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is proud to announce that Reuben Trane will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) as a member of the 2026 class. This distinguished honor recognizes Trane’s legacy as a pioneering engineer whose vision and technological breakthroughs in heating, air conditioning and climate control transformed modern living, working and built environments.

Reuben Trane co-founded The Trane Company in 1913 with his father, James, and sister, Stella in La Crosse, Wisconsin. A mechanical engineer and prolific inventor, he is widely credited with advancing the HVAC industry through innovations such as the 1926 convector radiator, the coil which revolutionized building heating.

Under his leadership, The Trane Company grew from a small family business into a global leader in sustainable climate solutions. His commitment to ingenuity, engineering excellence, and high‑quality design continues today and shapes the culture and mission of Trane Technologies.

“Reuben Trane was ahead of his time-a visionary whose innovations have improved the comfort, health, and productivity of millions,” said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. “His induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame honors his pioneering contributions, which continue to influence who we are as a company. We proudly build on his legacy every day as we create bold solutions for a sustainable future.”

Reuben Trane will be formally inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame on May 7, 2026. His great‑great‑grandson, Reuben Trane IV, a current Trane Technologies HVAC Systems Development Engineer, will accept the honor on his behalf.

This recognition places Trane among an esteemed group of inventors whose contributions have advanced industries, strengthened global infrastructure, and significantly enhanced quality of life worldwide. Among this distinguished group is Frederick McKinley Jones, who was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2007. Jones invented the first portable air‑cooling unit for trucks in 1938 and co‑founded Thermo King two years later. Now part of Trane Technologies, Thermo King is the global leader in sustainable transport climate‑control solutions.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame is the premier nonprofit organization in America dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Founded in 1973 in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Hall of Fame is committed to not only honoring the individuals whose inventions have made the world a better place, but to ensuring American ingenuity continues to thrive in the hands of coming generations through its national, hands-on educational programming and collegiate competitions focused on the exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For more information, visit invent.org. To nominate an inventor for Induction, visit invent.org/nominate.

