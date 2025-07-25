RETRANSMISSION: With Repeal of FTC’s “Click-to-Cancel” Rule, Zen Massage Accelerates Growth

Zen Massage Franchising, Inc. is accelerating its expansion plans just days after a federal court decision halted the FTC’s “click-to-cancel” rule – a blow to consumer rights and a win for chains requiring contracts and memberships. In short, businesses won-but consumers lost.

This growth initiative coincides with franchise industry veteran Keith Larson taking ownership of the company, adding deep experience in franchise operations, marketing and media. Larson’s leadership marks a new chapter as the brand amplifies its signature promise: “No Contracts. No Membership Fees. No Hassles!®”.

The July 8 court decision, backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other large contract-membership driven brands, means consumers must continue to navigate complex cancellation processes-practices Zen Massage has always avoided. While other chains cling to long-term contracts, Zen Massage offers a stark contrast by giving consumers what others won’t: hassle-free access.

“Roughly 80 percent of Zen clients switched from brands that require contracts or membership fees,” said CEO Keith Larson. “These bigger brands are thrilled by the ruling – trying to protect their so-called guaranteed revenue stream at their customers’ expense. They’re fighting against what their own clients want, but we give people freedom and flexibility in their wellness experiences. We believe you can succeed by respecting your customers – not trapping them.”

Zen Massage Franchising operates eight massage and skincare centers in Cornelius and Mooresville, NC; Charleston; Las Vegas; and Kansas City. Under Larson’s direction, the company recently secured new trademarks: “No Contracts. No Membership Fees. No Hassles!®” and “No Contracts. No Membership Fees. Just Aaaah!®”.

With new markets on the horizon, the brand is launching a franchise expansion campaign with low startup fees, streamlined operations, robust marketing resources and comprehensive training-all centralized from its Cornelius, N.C.-based headquarters and training center.

Originally scheduled to take effect July 14, the FTC’s “click-to-cancel” rule was designed to make it easier for consumers to cancel contracts and simplify auto-renewal opt-outs. A federal panel vacated the rule on July 8 for procedural missteps, effectively tabling it until the FTC either appeals or reopens the process. For now, consumers remain subject to a patchwork of state-level renewal policies-leaving many caught in the fine print.

“Consumers hate contracts and are exhausted by cancellation headaches, whether it’s cellphone plans, streaming services or massage memberships,” Larson continued. “They will make different choices once they’re given the chance.”

The FTC has not indicated whether it will appeal or reintroduce the rule, leaving both consumers and businesses navigating inconsistent renewal laws across states.

Larson’s history with Zen Massage spans more than a decade. He first joined in 2013 through a system rebranding initiative led by his advertising agency, became a minority investor in 2018, a franchisee in 2019, was named CEO in 2021-culminating in his full acquisition of the company in 2025. Larson spent 13 years with McDonald’s Corp., rising to regional director of franchised operations, then served as senior vice president at Moroch, one of McDonald’s top ad agencies.

