Retail Market in Philippines to grow by USD 66.35 Billion (2024-2028), driven by rising demand for convenience food products, Report on AI-driven market transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The retail market in philippines size is estimated to grow by USD 66.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for convenience food products is driving market growth, with a trend towards in sales through online distribution channels. However, threat from counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include A.S. Watson Group, Abenson, Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Golden ABC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, McDonald Corp., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group, New City Commercial Corp., Nike Inc., Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp., SSI Group, WOW Group, and Wilcon Depot.

Retail Market In Philippines Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 66353.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.7 Regional analysis Philippines Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Philippines and APAC Key companies profiled A.S. Watson Group, Abenson, Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Golden ABC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, McDonald Corp., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group, New City Commercial Corp., Nike Inc., Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp., SSI Group, WOW Group, and Wilcon Depot

Market Driver

The retail market in the Philippines is thriving with various trends shaping the industry. Big-box retailers are expanding their brick-and-mortar stores, while e-commerce and mobile commerce continue to grow. Data analytics and artificial intelligence are being used for personalized marketing and inventory management. Multichannel retailing, online buying, and fast delivery are becoming the norm. Warehouse automation, cross-selling, upselling, and loyalty programs are key strategies for retailers. Food and beverages, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty food stores, are popular. Motor vehicle dealers, parts dealers, gasoline stations, and miscellaneous store retailers also contribute to the market. Technology trends like AI, machine learning, chatbots, AR, and VR are transforming retail experiences. Healthy eating and convenience in shopping are major consumer preferences. Ecommerce, nonstore retailers, building materials dealers, garden equipment dealers, pharmacies, healthcare stores, sporting goods stores, hobby stores, musical instrument stores, bookstores, and various other retail segments are also part of this dynamic market.

In the Philippine retail market, there’s a notable growth in online sales of consumer goods. Established and private retailers have capitalized on this trend, selling their merchandise via shopping portals. The elimination of physical stores, inventory, and salespeople through online channels has led retailers to prioritize digital sales. Additionally, the rise in internet and smartphone usage in the country provides a significant opportunity for retailers to expand their online presence. Consumers also prefer online shopping due to its time-saving and practical advantages, particularly for their daily FMCG needs.

Market Challenges

The retail market in the Philippines faces various challenges in today’s dynamic business environment. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores compete with big-box retailers, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and various forms of online buying. Data analytics and artificial intelligence are essential for personalized marketing and multichannel retailing. Fast delivery, inventory management, and last-mile delivery are crucial for customer convenience. Several retail sectors, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, motor vehicle dealers, parts dealers, gasoline stations, and miscellaneous store retailers, are adapting to these trends. E-commerce and nonstore retailers, such as cosmetics stores, clothing stores, electronics stores, appliance stores, furniture stores, home furnishings stores, department stores, general merchandise stores, and online stores, are investing in AI, machine learning, chatbots, augmented reality, and virtual reality for a seamless shopping experience. Food and beverage retailers, including specialty food stores and hobby stores, are focusing on healthy eating and convenience. Pharmacies and healthcare stores, sporting goods stores, and hobby stores are exploring new technologies like robotics, drone deliveries, and omnichannel shopping. Overall, retailers must embrace technology, provide fast and convenient services, and offer personalized experiences to stay competitive in the Philippine market.

Segment Overview

This retail market in Philippines report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Personal and household care

1.3 Apparel and footwear

1.4 Electrical and electronics

1.5 Others

Distribution Channel

2.1 Offline

2.2 Online

Geography

3.1 APAC

1.1 Food and beverages- The retail market in the Philippines is witnessing growth in the food and beverages sector due to rising commodity prices and increasing purchasing power in regions like Manila and Calabarzon. Consumers are showing a growing preference for imported goods, particularly processed foods, which is projected to register the highest growth rate. Mini marts are gaining popularity in urban areas and expanding into smaller cities, focusing on instant food and beverage products. Ready-to-eat food products, such as protein balls, trail mix, and chilled ready meals, are popular choices. Freshly prepared hotdogs and steamers are also available daily in retail stores, attracting customers. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the food and beverages segment in the Philippines during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The retail market in the Philippines is a vibrant and diverse sector, encompassing various formats such as big-box retailers, brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, and mobile commerce. Consumers in the Philippines increasingly prefer the convenience of online buying, with fast delivery and inventory management being key factors. Retailers are leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to offer personalized marketing, cross-selling, and upselling opportunities. Multichannel retailing is gaining popularity, allowing customers to shop seamlessly across different channels. The retail landscape includes various segments such as food and beverages, motor vehicle dealers, parts dealers, gasoline stations, miscellaneous store retailers, cosmetics stores, and personal care stores. Innovative technologies like chatbots, augmented reality, and virtual reality are being adopted to enhance the shopping experience.

Market Research Overview

The retail market in the Philippines is a vibrant and diverse sector, encompassing various formats such as big-box retailers, brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and nonstore retailers. These channels offer a wide range of products, including food and beverages, electronics, appliances, furniture, clothing, cosmetics, and more. Convenience is a key driver in the Philippine retail industry, with an increasing focus on fast delivery, inventory management, and last-mile delivery solutions. Technology plays a significant role, with data analytics, artificial intelligence, personalized marketing, and multichannel retailing becoming increasingly important. Consumers can now shop online, in-store, or through their mobile devices, and retailers are leveraging tools like cross-selling, upselling, loyalty programs, and chatbots to enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, emerging technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and robotics are being explored to create innovative retail solutions. The retail landscape in the Philippines continues to evolve, offering consumers a wide range of convenient and personalized shopping options.

