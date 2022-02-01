Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow

Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASHG2022—Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment follows the company’s recent $71 million Series B financing round, which was led by Patient Square Capital. Mr. Steinberg will be responsible for building on the company’s success, driving its commercial growth strategy, and leading its global sales, technical service, business development, and marketing functions.

“Over the last few months, we have secured a major round of funding and successfully installed our Molecular Cartography workflow at a growing number of leading European and North American laboratories, all despite unfavorable market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason T. Gammack, co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences. “After spending the past two decades growing core product lines for many of the most recognized life science tools companies, Paul is the perfect commercial leader to build our brand and to accelerate the worldwide adoption of our groundbreaking technology.”

Mr. Steinberg brings more than 20 years of experience leading commercial teams, corporate growth strategy, business development efforts, and global accounts in the life sciences tools industry. He has a long-standing history of successfully bringing disruptive single-cell and spatial technologies to market. Most recently, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer at LevitasBio, a provider of innovative cellular processing and characterization technologies. He also served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at NanoString Technologies, where he led the go-to-market execution of the company’s spatial biology technology, as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Fluidigm, where he sequentially introduced the market’s first single-cell and high-parameter protein imaging platforms, and in multiple divisional and corporate roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Mr. Steinberg holds a bachelor of science degree in biology and a master of science degree in analytical chemistry from the University of Miami.

“Resolve Biosciences has developed a game-changing technology platform that provides the clearest three-dimensional view of biology with full spatial context down to the subcellular, single-molecule level,” said Mr. Steinberg. “With so many demonstrated customer successes and a bold product development roadmap, our company is poised to lead this new era of single-cell spatial analysis. I am eager to join this talented team and to accelerate the process of delivering powerful Molecular Cartography results to labs around the world.”

Resolve’s pioneering Molecular Cartography technology provides the highest-resolution view of subcellular, single-molecule biology, allowing researchers around the world to gain new insights in neurology, oncology, developmental biology, and many other important biological research areas. The fully automated workflow features a proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization technology. Unlike other approaches, the Molecular Cartography platform provides the required sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to illuminate critical mechanisms, map interactions, and elucidate the cell’s complex transcriptional landscape without destroying the tissue section or cell culture sample. This innovative approach was designed for the multiplexing needs of most scientists in basic, translational, and clinical research. The underlying technology is modular and flexible, and is expected to incorporate the interrogation of DNA, protein, and metabolomic data layers in the future. The Molecular Cartography technology has already been cited in multiple manuscripts and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

American Society of Human Genetics 2022 Annual Meeting

Attendees will be able to experience Molecular Cartography data in virtual reality in booth #1843 at the ASHG 2022 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles on Oct. 25-29. Hear from leading researchers about how they are using the fully automated workflow to gain new insights in important biological research areas. For more information on the company’s activities, please visit https://resolvebiosciences.com/ASHG.

Breakfast Workshop Presentation

How do you Answer Biological Questions through Spatial Genomics

Wednesday, Oct. 26th at 7 – 8 am PT in Convention Center Room 304, South Building

Featured Presenters:

Michael Snyder, PhD, Stanford Medicine

Kelly Jin, PhD, Allen Institute for Brain Science

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography™ to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company’s proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity to help scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and to rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, and agriculture. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolvebiosciences.com.

Resolve Biosciences, the Resolve Biosciences logo, and Molecular Cartography are trademarks of Resolve Biosciences.

