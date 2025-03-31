Resilio Sets New Speed Standard for Data Movement at NAB 2025, Helping Media Production Create Faster

The latest Resilio Active Everywhere Platform enhancements supercharge data movement and collaboration, unlocking previously impossible-to-achieve data transfer speeds of 200Gbps and higher.

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Resilio, the high-performance data movement solution for enterprise IT teams, today announced significant enhancements to its Active Everywhere Platform, including 200Gbps and above data transfers, establishing a new standard for global collaboration in media and entertainment. The company will showcase its capabilities at the NAB Show 2025 conference (April 6-9) in Las Vegas.

Meet the new standard for high-performance data everywhere.

The latest updates on the Resilio Active Everywhere Platform address critical challenges facing an industry managing massive data sets from acquisition to post-production, where the ability to move faster—and keep media actively accessible on any storage systems—directly impacts production budgets and project delivery.

“While conventional file transfer solutions remain bottlenecked at 10Gbps, Resilio’s modern data movement architecture enables enterprises to achieve unprecedented speeds of 50, 100, and even 200+ Gbps,” said Konstantin Lissounov, CTO of Resilio. “This level of performance is transformative for AI-driven workflows where ‘chasing the compute’ has become essential—studios need to rapidly move massive datasets to wherever GPU resources are available. With Resilio Active Everywhere, media companies can fully leverage AI by eliminating data transfer as the bottleneck, turning data movement from a technical challenge into a strategic competitive advantage.”

Resilio will showcase high-performance data movement solutions including:

Breaking the Speed Barrier with 200Gbps+ Data Transfers – Resilio’s innovative scale-out architecture breaks through conventional 10Gbps barriers, allowing IT teams to fully utilize their network infrastructure with linear performance scaling as additional nodes are added to reach data transfers of 200Gbps and higher.

– Resilio’s innovative scale-out architecture breaks through conventional 10Gbps barriers, allowing IT teams to fully utilize their network infrastructure with linear performance scaling as additional nodes are added to reach data transfers of 200Gbps and higher. Keeping Up with the Demands of a Distributed Workforce – Resilio’s new flexible file caching solution, DemandCache, ensures high-performance file accessibility for distributed media production teams from the office to the desktop. DemandCache provides automated cache management with location-specific policies, pre-cache hydration, cache pinning, prioritized downloads, and configurable cache sizes in a simple management dashboard. This intelligent caching combined with peer-to-peer (P2P) replication ensures seamless syncing even on slower networks, making it ideal for remote teams.

– Resilio’s new flexible file caching solution, DemandCache, ensures high-performance file accessibility for distributed media production teams from the office to the desktop. DemandCache provides automated cache management with location-specific policies, pre-cache hydration, cache pinning, prioritized downloads, and configurable cache sizes in a simple management dashboard. This intelligent caching combined with peer-to-peer (P2P) replication ensures seamless syncing even on slower networks, making it ideal for remote teams. Faster Feedback Cycles During Collaborative Editing – A revolutionary file streaming solution, Slipstream, propels media production into a new dimension of speed by allowing creatives to access and work with files before they’ve fully downloaded. By intelligently prioritizing critical file components, Slipstream enables viewing, or analysis while the remainder of the file transfers seamlessly in the background.

– A revolutionary file streaming solution, Slipstream, propels media production into a new dimension of speed by allowing creatives to access and work with files before they’ve fully downloaded. By intelligently prioritizing critical file components, Slipstream enables viewing, or analysis while the remainder of the file transfers seamlessly in the background. Maintaining Open Standards for Maximum Flexibility – The company’s commitment to open standards means data remains stored in its native format, allowing use with cloud-native applications and full compatibility with any cloud or multi-cloud setup—advantages not provided by legacy vendors requiring file storage in proprietary formats.

These enhancements directly address the most pressing challenges faced by media and entertainment IT teams today: managing massive content files across global studios, supporting remote production workflows, providing field teams with reliable data transfer capabilities, and ensuring seamless access to cloud-based compute resources for rendering, visual effects, and generative AI operations that increasingly define cutting-edge production pipelines.

“For media production teams where every second counts, Active Everywhere eliminates the bottlenecks that plague traditional workflows,” added Eric Klinker, CEO at Resilio. “When high-performance access to data stored everywhere is critical to running your business, only Resilio delivers the fastest platform for making data available to compute, GPUs, and people without compromise.”

All enhancements to the Resilio Active Everywhere Platform are available immediately. Current customers can contact their dedicated account manager to seamlessly integrate these new capabilities into their existing workflows. Organizations interested in transforming their data movement operations are invited to contact Resilio at sales@resilio.com or visit resilio.com/demo to schedule a consultation and discover how Active Everywhere can accelerate their media production processes.

Meet Resilio at NAB Show 2025

Attendees at NAB Show 2025 are invited to experience the Active Everywhere Platform in action at booth SL9910 in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall. The company will demonstrate real-world workflows showing how media organizations can save hours of production time while fully utilizing their existing infrastructure. To schedule a personalized demonstration, visit www.resilio.com/nab .

About Resilio

Resilio delivers high-performance data movement solutions built on a modern peer-to-peer architecture that enables enterprises to move faster, unlocking competitive advantage through superior data accessibility at any scale. The company’s Active Everywhere Platform powers the most demanding data-intensive workflows for leading organizations in media and entertainment, financial services, and beyond. For more information, visit www.resilio.com .

