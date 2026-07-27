Republic First Funding Continues to Support Consumers Seeking Relief From High-Interest Debt Through Simplified Loan Options

Republic First Funding, a debt consolidation and personal loan service, today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to helping consumers manage high-interest debt through simplified, transparent loan options. As household debt continues to climb nationally, Republic First Funding says its focus remains on making debt relief solutions accessible and easy to understand for consumers navigating multiple high-interest balances.

Since launching its consolidation services, Republic First Funding has worked with more than 5,000 clients seeking to simplify debt payments and move away from high-interest revolving balances. Rather than positioning itself around one-time fixes, the company says its approach is built for consistency, helping consumers understand not just their immediate rate and payment, but the full picture of what a consolidation loan means for their finances over time.

Republic First Funding’s model connects consumers with a network of independent lenders rather than issuing loans directly. Applicants can calculate their rate through a soft credit check that does not affect their credit score, review and accept loan terms if they choose to move forward, and receive funds, often with next-business-day ACH delivery for applications approved before the daily cutoff.

Published terms show annual percentage rates ranging from roughly 4.99% to 24.99% based on creditworthiness, with loan amounts available from $2,000 to $200,000. In addition to debt consolidation, Republic First Funding offers debt settlement as a separate option for consumers whose financial situation may call for negotiation with creditors rather than a new loan.

Republic First Funding emphasized that its representatives work directly with applicants to explain their options in plain terms, with an emphasis on lower interest rates, predictable monthly payments, and improved cash flow rather than sales pressure. The company noted that consumers are never obligated to accept a loan offer after checking their rate.

Republic First Funding said its long-term approach reflects a broader shift in how it views debt relief: not as a single transaction, but as an ongoing relationship between the applicant and their assigned representative. That means answering questions well after funding, about payment scheduling, budgeting around the new fixed payment, or general questions about how the loan affects credit utilization over time. The company said this steady, ongoing support model is a deliberate contrast to services that treat funding as the finish line rather than the starting point of a consumer’s path toward lower interest rates and reduced financial stress.

About Republic First Funding

Republic First Funding is a debt consolidation and personal loan service that connects consumers with a network of independent lenders offering fixed-rate personal loans for debt consolidation and debt settlement support. Republic First Funding is not a lender; the creditor for any loan is the originating lender, not Republic First Funding. Rates, terms, and loan availability vary by state and individual creditworthiness. Republic First Funding’s services are not currently available to residents of California, Connecticut, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Oregon, or Vermont.

Consumers can check their rate without affecting their credit score at republicfirstfunding.com or by visiting the company’s debt consolidation solutions page.

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SOURCE: Republic First Funding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire