Reo.Dev Bags $11.3M Series A to Scale Across the US

Just eight months after announcing its Seed round, Reo.Dev, the AI-native GTM platform built for companies selling to engineering and technical teams, today announced an $11.3 million Series A led by Elevation Capital, with participation from returning investors Heavybit, India Quotient, and Foster Ventures, as well as new investor Uncorrelated Ventures, alongside many marquee angel investors and AI industry leaders . The round brings the company’s total funding to $15.3 million.

The announcement comes as Reo.Dev’s Developer Knowledge Graph has surpassed 100 million engineer profiles, powering AI agents that now support more than 200 companies, including NVIDIA, LangChain, ElevenLabs, Couchbase, Nebius, n8n, and Temporal. The new funding will be used to advance Reo.Dev’s frontier AI capabilities, accelerate development of its AI agent roadmap, and expand the platform’s ability to help companies identify and engage technical buyers across the software buying journey.

As software buying shifts from traditional procurement to developer-led adoption and AI-assisted evaluation, Reo.Dev captures AI Signals that reveal how technical buyers discover, evaluate, and adopt software, transforming those insights into qualified pipeline opportunities. The platform combines first-party signals such as GitHub commits, CLI activity, package manager activity, documentation usage, and product interactions with third-party intelligence that identifies technology adoption, migrations, evaluations, and the people driving those decisions, including their seniority, role, hiring activity, and influence within the buying process.

Reo.Dev counts Common Room and Warmly among its closest competitors- though Reo.Dev is built specifically around developer- and engineering-team signals rather than general company intent. Reo.Dev’s growing customer base of DevTool and technical-GTM companies reflects that distinction.

“If you’re selling into engineering or IT departments, the first sign of a buyer is a fork, a CLI run, a Docker pull, a migration off whatever they used before, and most of that happens without your sales team ever finding out. We built Reo.Dev to capture exactly that,” said Achintya Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Reo.Dev.

One of Reo.Dev’s latest innovations is its Agent Intent Gateway, which captures purchase intent generated by AI agents interacting with products through Model Context Protocol (MCP). As AI agents increasingly research, evaluate, and recommend software on behalf of users, the Agent Intent Gateway enables businesses to identify buying signals originating from these AI-driven interactions, extending buyer intelligence beyond human engagement into the emerging world of agent-to-agent commerce.

Built on its Developer Knowledge Graph of more than 100 million engineer profiles spanning over 3,000 technologies and 250 technical functions, Reo.Dev helps Sales, Marketing, and RevOps teams identify the right buyers, build highly targeted technical audiences, prioritize opportunities, and engage engineering teams with greater precision.

The platform also combines product-level signals, including GitHub commits, package installs, Docker pulls, documentation usage, and product trials, with external intent from Reddit, Stack Overflow, Hacker News, LinkedIn, competitor engagement, complementary technology adoption, and job changes. It integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Salesloft, Outreach, Apollo, and Claude, allowing teams to activate these insights within their existing sales workflows.

The new funding will be used to advance Reo.Dev’s frontier AI capabilities, accelerate development of its AI agent roadmap, and expand the platform’s ability to help companies engage engineers and AI agents throughout the buying journey.

Customers are already seeing measurable business impact. DataHub generated $1.01 million in pipeline from Reo.Dev-signaled accounts in a single quarter, while Unstructured.io now sources 40 percent of its deal pipeline and books 20 percent more meetings from accounts identified by Reo.Dev.

“Several of the investors backing this round are customers first, people who already run their own pipeline through Reo.Dev every day. You don’t put your own money into a product like that unless you actually believe in it,” said Achintya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Reo.Dev.

“Today, AI companies are increasingly selling into engineers and AI agents – both of whom can’t be addressed by generic sales tactics and only bite when a product actually understands how they work. This is a greatly underserved and emerging market. Reo.Dev has built a vertical platform on a data layer of 100 million-plus engineer profiles. Our conviction is that this is increasingly the way software and infrastructure companies will need to sell and Reo.dev has built the category-leading System of Context and Action for this,” said Krishna Mehra and Poorvi Vijay, Elevation Capital.

“In a product-led business, your buyers are already in your product. They’re just not raising their hand. Reo.Dev tells us who’s actually evaluating versus just kicking the tires. For a company our size, that’s the difference between a scalable sales motion and a guessing game,” said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI.

“The visibility has just been huge. There’s no way we would have known all the information about the companies and people using our product if we hadn’t had Reo.Dev. We were pretty much flying blind before,” said Wacarra Yeomans, Director of Demand Generation, DataHub.

Reo.Dev’s DevGTM Academy, a learning hub focused on selling to developers through case studies and insights from GTM leaders at DevTool companies, is now live. Organizations interested in getting started with Reo.Dev can book a product demonstration through the company’s website.

About Reo.Dev

Reo.Dev (Devenue, Inc.) is the AI-native GTM platform built specifically for companies selling into engineering and technical departments. It captures and interprets AI signals- from GitHub, package managers, documentation, and product usage to external signals like Stack Overflow, Reddit, LinkedIn, and job changes- and turns them into AI agents that act: building audiences, finding buyers, and prioritizing pipeline. Backed by Elevation Capital, Heavybit, and India Quotient, Reo.Dev has raised $15.3 million to date and is trusted by 150+ leading DevTool companies, including NVIDIA, LangChain, ElevenLabs, Couchbase, Nebius, n8n, and Temporal. Learn more at www.reo.dev .

Media Contact:

Disha@reo.dev

SOURCE: Reo.Dev

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