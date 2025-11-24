Renu Therapy Launches Vero, Its New Cold Therapy System for Modern Home Recovery

Handcrafted in Southern California, Vero delivers reliable 37°F cold therapy with an optional warming mode up to 100°F, smart app control, and twelve curated finish combinations.

Renu Therapy, the Southern California-based company known for handcrafted cold therapy systems, introduced Vero, a cold-first therapy unit designed to bring commercial-grade performance into modern homes and personal training spaces.

Renu Therapy – Vero

Vero in Sandstone with cappuccino RenuDeck.

As cold therapy expands from niche to mainstream wellness, Vero offers reliable 37°F performance, optional heating up to 100°F, and a fully insulated tank and lid. Its upright footprint fits environments where traditional tubs cannot.

“People want recovery tools that match the standards they set for the rest of their lives,” said Bill Bachand, Founder of Renu Therapy. “Vero started with a simple question: could we build something powerful, durable, and beautiful-something that feels like it belongs in the environment you’re already proud of? That idea guided every decision we made.”

High Performance in a Compact Format

Vero uses Renu’s custom 0.8 HP ultra-quiet chiller to deliver consistent cooling to 37°F. With the optional heater, users can move between cold and hot therapy across a 37°F to 100°F range. The insulated tank and lid reduce thermal loss and help maintain temperature longer. Vero supports users up to 6’5″ and 300 lbs, and its compact silhouette fits through a standard 34-inch doorway for straightforward placement indoors or out.

Low-Maintenance Water Care

Vero’s water-care system is designed for predictable, low-effort upkeep:

• XL 50-micron top-load filter

• Integrated ozone generator

• No harsh chemicals required

Design That Fits Real Environments

Vero conceals its mechanical components inside the step structure to remove external equipment and maintain clean lines from every angle. The exterior is wrapped in RenuDeck, a textured surface available in woodgrain or stone-inspired finishes built for durability and daily use. Vero comes in twelve curated tank and RenuDeck combinations, allowing users to choose a look that fits their home or training environment.

“A recovery tool shouldn’t dominate a room or feel like something you have to work around,” Bachand said. “Vero is compact, intentional, and built to earn its place in your environment over years of use.”

Technology That Supports Routine

Vero integrates with the Renu mobile app for remote temperature control and system monitoring. On the unit, a 5-inch color touchscreen offers simple adjustments.

Handcrafted in Southern California

Each Vero is handcrafted in Southern California and backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Availability

Vero is available now at RenuTherapy.com. For a limited time, early access pricing starts at $6,200 with additional configuration options available.

About Renu Therapy

Renu Therapy is a Southern California-based wellness company building high-performance cold and hot therapy systems. Known for durability and intentional design, Renu products are trusted by athletes, founders, and high-performers seeking reliable recovery tools built to last.

