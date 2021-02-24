Renowned Cardiologist and Vein Specialist, Dr. Armin Foghi, Joins La Jolla Vein Care

Foghi Brings Unique Total Circulatory System Expertise to La Jolla Vein Care’s Burgeoning Practice

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Jolla Vein Care (LJVC), a leader in vein treatment serving the Southern California community for more than a decade, announces the recent hire of Dr. Armin Foghi, MD, Ph.D., vein specialist and recognized invasive/non-invasive cardiologist. With approximately 50 percent of the population suffering from some sort of heart or blood vessel disease, this latest addition to LJVC’s powerhouse team is designed to both accommodate growing demand and add an additional complementary layer of medical specialization to the practice. While LJVC has always taken a holistic approach to vein treatment—first seeking to understand the underlying condition causing symptoms—the addition of an esteemed cardiologist to its ranks only advances the practice’s ability to deliver the highest possible caliber of patient care. LJVC is now the first practice of its kind to offer patients a fully comprehensive approach to venous health, with the ability to fully address both health and cosmetic issues.





With more than 15 years of experience in advanced circulatory system treatment, Dr. Foghi’s career trajectory has included prominent roles such as assistant professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, chief of cardiology at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and founder and medical director of cardiology at the Myo Vein Clinic. During his tenure at Myo, the organization was recognized nationally as the Center of Excellence for complete and comprehensive vein treatment and served as a training center for physicians across the U.S. Dr. Foghi has also served as the medical advisor for the New Mexico Athletic Commission, where he worked directly with professional athletes participating in competitive combat sports. With a passion for service to others through education, he is also an active cardiovascular disease educator and lecturer and has served in various residency training and clinical professor at physician assistant programs.

“I sincerely believe in educating first, then medicating,” said Dr. Foghi. “My role goes beyond the simple treatment of a patient, but instead finding ways to help them live healthier, more prosperous lives through understanding their health from the root cause. I developed a passion for vein disease after seeing how significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated it is; and am pleased to be joining the team at La Jolla Vein Care to touch more lives, make a positive impact, and have the pleasure of building upon the strong foundation of this thriving practice.”

Dr. Foghi will work closely with Dr. Nisha Bunke, MD, FAVLS, RPhS, founder of La Jolla Vein Care, to deliver patient treatment through a holistic lens. He is already driving an expansion of services, including the utilization of EKG tests to assess heart health; leveraging imaging modalities for a big-picture view of circulatory system health; and treating patients through minimally invasive procedures that have patients in and out of the clinic within minutes. In addition to collaborating on the expansion of services, Dr. Foghi will work directly with the staff delivering ongoing educational presentations and training to keep the team ahead of the curve with industry education.

“The extensive knowledge, research expertise and forward-thinking approach Dr. Foghi brings to LJVC will help us continue to provide patients with leading edge therapeutics for venous disease,” said Dr. Nisha Bunke, founder of La Jolla Vein Care. “He is the epitome of what our clinic represents – quality service with the patient at the center of all our endeavors. We are proud to welcome him to our team.”

Dr. Foghi completed his Cardiology Fellowship at the University of New Mexico where he was awarded the “Cardiovascular Metabolic Disorder Research Award and Grant”; he received his Ph.D. at the University of Toronto, Canada; and attended Drexel University for internal medicine where he was nominated for the “Golden Apple/Stethoscope Award.” Currently, he resides in La Jolla, Calif. with his wife and daughter.

To learn more about La Jolla Vein Care, visit www.lajollaveincare.com. Connect with LJVC on Instagram and Facebook.

About La Jolla Vein Care:

La Jolla Vein Care believes vein conditions deserve specialized care. Its team of fellowship-trained vascular specialists offer a non-surgical approach for the relief of varicose veins, its root cause, venous reflux disease and associated symptoms such as leg pain, fatigue, swelling, venous stasis and venous leg ulcers. La Jolla Vein Care is one of the very few dedicated vein centers in San Diego that has earned accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indication that the facility has been carefully critiqued on all aspects of its operations considered relevant by medical experts in the field of vascular testing and as a vein center. Voted “Best in La Jolla” for six years in a row, La Jolla Vein Care enjoys positively impacting patient lives, health and overall well-being with its minimally invasive procedures, including an array of endovenous techniques such as radiofrequency, laser and foam sclerotherapy treatments. Learn more about La Jolla Vein Care’s specialty physicians, approach and what has driven its 10+ years of success at LaJollaVeinCare.com.

Contacts

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications



949.733.8679 | [email protected]