Rembrand and Mirriad Join Forces to Revolutionize Virtual Product Placement for CTV

Joint venture will deliver a unified solution for U.S. advertisers and publishers, bringing speed, scale, and cultural relevance to the future of virtual placement.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rembrand, a leader in AI-powered virtual product placement, and Mirriad, an Oscar-award winning virtual placement company, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture. This partnership will bring together their complementary strengths to create a state-of-the-art solution for virtual product placement in the U.S. market. Brands will now have unparalleled opportunities to engage audiences and capture cultural moments as a tool to break through clutter and gain the attention of their audience.

The joint venture will leverage Mirriad’s established expertise in virtual placement including: its visual quality, its incredible access to premium CTV content, and its sophisticated control tools for content-owners. This will be combined with Rembrand’s pioneering AI-powered virtual placement software, which enables significantly faster turnaround times while maintaining premium placement quality. The result is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance brand attention and resonance in an increasingly competitive media landscape. The combination enables brands to connect with audiences inside, around, and beyond content like never before, whether via long-form storytelling or high-performance creator campaigns.

“This collaboration with Mirriad marks a pivotal moment for the future of virtual placement,” said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. “By integrating our AI-powered platform with Mirriad’s partner-experience and access to premium content, we are poised to deliver a truly transformative solution for brands looking to connect with their audience in a meaningful and impactful way.”

The new joint venture will manage all U.S. publisher and brand relationships for virtual product placement, ensuring uninterrupted service and expanded opportunities for existing and new clients. The existing supply and demand team for Mirriad US will continue in their roles within the new venture, enabling all U.S. supply relationships to continue uninterrupted. Existing contracts, work, and payments will continue to operate through Mirriad US, per previous agreements.

This partnership is set to redefine how brands interact with entertainment, providing a more efficient, high-quality, and impactful approach to virtual product placement in the United States.

About Rembrand: Rembrand is a leading provider of AI-powered virtual advertising technology, enabling brands to integrate seamlessly into content across Connected TV, streaming platforms, and digital video. The company’s proprietary technology delivers personalized, contextually relevant advertising experiences that enhance rather than interrupt viewer engagement.

About Mirriad: Mirriad is a global leader in virtual product placement technology, working with premium publishers and major brands to create authentic advertising experiences within content. The company’s innovative approach to virtual advertising, and industry-leading platform, has established it as a trusted partner for publishers and advertisers seeking effective, non-intrusive advertising solutions.

