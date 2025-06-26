Relevant Gold Commences Drilling Bradley Peak and Announces Options Grant

Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the “Company” or “Relevant Gold“) has launched the first-ever drill campaign at the Apex Target in the Company’s Bradley Peak Gold Camp, located in central Wyoming. This campaign will include approximately 5,000 metres (m) of HQ-sized diamond drilling across the large >2.5 kilometer (km) Apex shear structure, with completion expected this fall (see press release of June 11, 2025).

“We’re excited to see the drill turning for the first time at Apex,” said Brian Lentz, Chief Exploration Officer for Relevant Gold. “The complex shear structure and favorable geology identified from our work at Apex sets the stage for the potential of a significant orogenic gold discovery in Wyoming.”

Figure 1. Three-dimensional (3D) Leapfrog model of some drill hole plan options with surface geology draped over high-resolution LiDAR. Actual drill holes will be determined throughout the program based on the geology and data observed.

Apex Drill Program Overview

The Apex Zone is a >2.5 kilometre long corridor of parallel mineralized shear strands located within a prominent >100 km² fold hinge structure identified by regional geophysics (See press release March 25, 2024). The geology features a complex array of sheared mafic and ultramafic rocks cut by stockwork quartz veining and widespread alteration-hallmarks of large-scale orogenic gold systems. Surface sampling conducted in 2024 returned multiple >1 g/t Au results, including standout grades up to 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu, and 2% Zn (See press release September 26, 2024). While shallow historic workings exist along the zone, Apex has never been drill tested, making it a priority target for Relevant Gold’s 2025 exploration program.

The inaugural drill campaign at Apex will be executed by Evolve Drilling and is designed to test the vertical continuation of the favorable surface geology, focusing on the structure, alteration, veining, and mineralization associated with this promising target. This program will utilize HQ-size, oriented diamond core drilling and will consist of 15 to 25 drill holes inclined between 50° and 90° to depths ranging from 150 to 500 m, with the total number and depths of holes to be determined based on geological observations.

Specifically, drilling will seek to:

Confirm the vertical continuation of favorable surface geology at depth including the large set of amphibolite facies metabasalt and metagabbro intruded by porphyries and mafic dikes within the closely spaced, sub-parallel shear zones traceable for more than 2.5 km across Apex

Evaluate the hanging wall and footwall contacts and their geometry, alteration profiles and relationship to mineralization.

Identify the alteration progressions , continuity, proximal and distal profiles to the shear contacts, rock types, structures and mineralization.

Test the continuation, quantity, size, and scale of quartz veining at depth and along strike within the Apex shear zone.

Classify the presence of high-grade gold and copper mineralization at depth along with vector element geochemistry to understand the location of ore shoots and their potential.

Relevant Gold Selects EVOLVE Exploration as Drill Contractor

Relevant Gold has engaged EVOLVE Exploration as its drilling contractor for the Apex exploration program. EVOLVE was selected based on its reputation for operational efficiency, proven commitment to safety, and specialized expertise in technically challenging terrain and mountain drilling projects. Their expertise will support Relevant Gold’s efforts to safely and efficiently complete the 5,000m drill project at Apex this season.

Options Issued Under Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

The Company also announced that pursuant to the Company’s omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the “Plan”) it has granted an aggregate of 3,400,000 options (“Options”) to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company with such Options as part of its routine, performance-based compensation program. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.34 CAD per common share for a period of 5 years ending June 26, 2030. The grant of Options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming – one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. (“Relevant” or “Relevant Gold” or “the Company”). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

