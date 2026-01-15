Releaf Dispensary Ltd Announces First UK Medical Cannabis Legal Helpline

First of its kind in the UK as medical cannabis patients get on-demand legal support with their prescription

The UK’s leading medical cannabis clinic launches the service offering prescribed patients on-demand legal guidance following updated police guidance.

January 15, 2026. Releaf, the UK’s fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic, has today announced the launch of Releaf Protect, a first-of-its-kind for UK cannabis patients legal guidance service designed to strengthen patient confidence and protection.

Available to eligible members as part of Releaf+, the most comprehensive subscription plan for cannabis patients, Releaf Protect provides access to a dedicated legal helpline offering practical, situation-specific guidance for issues connected to lawful medical cannabis treatment in the UK.

The launch follows the recent publication of an updated police report last week, which provided new guidance on how officers should approach interactions with legally prescribed medical cannabis patients. While this represents an important step forward for patient clarity, many patients still face uncertainty in high-pressure, real-world situations.

Tim Kirby, CEO of Releaf, said, “Medical cannabis has been legal in the UK for several years, yet patients are still too often left carrying the burden of explaining the law in moments that can feel intimidating or stressful. As the UK’s leading medical cannabis healthcare provider, we believe our responsibility doesn’t end with prescribing; it extends to ensuring patients feel supported, protected and confident in everyday life. Releaf Protect is a meaningful step towards closing that gap, offering practical, responsible support at the moments it genuinely matters.“

The service is intended for specific, active situations, such as workplace disputes and interactions with police or other authorities. It forms part of Releaf’s wider commitment to leading innovation in the UK cannabis industry, alongside the Releaf Medical Cannabis Card, providing patients with clear, verifiable evidence of their prescription.

Kirby added, “Releaf continues to lead the industry in patient care and confidence. Our Medical Cannabis Card is uniquely supported by a secure two-factor verification process, enabling third parties to independently confirm a patient’s lawful prescription if it is ever challenged. The card and new legal guidance service, combined with our one-of-a-kind technology platform, reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, building real-world solutions that make medical cannabis safer, clearer and more accessible for patients across the UK.”

The legal guidance is provided by Irwin Mitchell, a leading UK law firm with extensive experience advising on regulatory, employment, and public law matters. Releaf does not receive the content of legal advice and does not influence the guidance given, ensuring patients receive independent, situation-specific support when it is needed most.

Together, these initiatives are designed to give prescribed medical cannabis patients greater confidence in everyday situations. By improving clarity, reducing misunderstandings and helping prevent unnecessary escalation, Releaf aims to promote better awareness and understanding of lawful medical cannabis prescriptions across the UK.

About Releaf

Launched in 2024, Releaf is the UK’s fastest-growing and most-trusted* medical cannabis clinic, serving patients through its advanced healthtech platform. With a prescriber base of over 50 specialists, we deliver evidence-based cannabinoid care directly to patients’ homes through tailored treatment plans. Integrated with NHS systems, Releaf has transformed access to medicinal cannabis treatment in the UK and is now expanding internationally. *According to Trustpilot and CAC.

