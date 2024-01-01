RelaDyne Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Houston, Texas

RelaDyne, the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), emergency response services, and industrial reliability services, is excited to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Houston, Texas, effective January 1, 2026.

This move represents an exciting next chapter for RelaDyne as the company continues to strengthen its One RelaDyne culture by bringing leadership closer to its largest employee population, key supply partners, and nationwide distribution operations. The relocation will further enhance alignment across the organization and support the company’s focus on delivering consistent, high-quality service to customers.

Houston is RelaDyne’s largest employee population center and a critical hub for the company’s current operations and future growth. The Houston campus operates in dynamic fashion with 24/7 operations that reflect the energy, diversity, commitment, and teamwork that define RelaDyne’s culture. As part of this evolution, RelaDyne will continue to invest in the infrastructure, expanding and elevating the space to support additional job growth and leadership development as the company executes on its ambitious growth goals.

Many of RelaDyne’s largest supply partners are headquartered in the Houston area, making the city a natural center for collaboration and industry connectivity. RelaDyne plays a vital role in supporting these partners, and this headquarters relocation creates new opportunities to deepen relationships and strengthen how the organizations work together.

“This relocation is a strategic evolution for RelaDyne as we continue to grow and invest in our future,” said Eric Royse, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne. “Houston is our largest employee population center and a key location for our supply partners. Establishing our headquarters in Houston strengthens our connection to our employees and our operations, reinforces our One RelaDyne culture, and positions us even better to serve our customers every day.”

RelaDyne will continue to maintain a strong presence across all markets it serves, with more than 190 distribution locations and key facilities across the United States, while leveraging Houston as its central hub for leadership, strategy, and collaboration.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses across North America. Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through organic expansion and a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies. Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers. By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated employees act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise. Learn more at RelaDyne.com.

