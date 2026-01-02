Regenexx Pain Solution Center Bangladesh Launches Advanced Regenerative Rheumatology Program, Introducing Breakthrough Non-Surgical Pain Relief and Autoimmune Care In Bangladesh & Globally

Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh, in collaboration with Popular Diagnostics, has launched its state-of-the-art Regenerative Rheumatology Program, marking a groundbreaking milestone in non-surgical pain relief, arthritis treatment, autoimmune disease management, and degenerative joint care across South Asia. The center is now offering globally advanced regenerative therapies including PRP therapy, stem cell treatments, exosome therapy, peptide therapy, prolotherapy, platelet lysate therapy, and cutting-edge biologic interventions positioning itself as a premier hub for science-backed, next-generation rheumatology care in the region. With the integration of world-class medical expertise and holistic wellness practices, the initiative aims to restore mobility, reduce chronic pain, and elevate healthcare standards in Bangladesh.

At the heart of this breakthrough initiative is Dr. Monzur A Khoda, Bangladesh’s first interventional rheumatologist and one of the region’s leading pioneers in regenerative medicine. A Diplomate of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (USA) and Member of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Khoda brings extensive international experience following years of advanced training in the United Kingdom. His leadership has been instrumental in bringing advanced regenerative therapeutics previously limited to leading global medical centers directly to patients in Bangladesh.

The Regenerative Rheumatology Program focuses on conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, sports injuries, chronic joint degeneration, and autoimmune disorders. Unlike traditional approaches that primarily manage symptoms, regenerative rheumatology activates the body’s natural healing systems to repair damaged tissues, rebuild joint function, and deliver long-term recovery without dependency on major surgeries or lifelong medications.

Supported by international clinical protocols and advanced diagnostics, the program offers therapies such as PRP, stem cells, bone marrow and fat-derived stem cells, exosomes, GOLDIC therapy, peptide treatment, and prolotherapy, all designed to enhance cellular healing and reduce inflammation. The center also provides access to world-class biologics and monoclonal antibody therapies from leading pharmaceutical innovators including Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Lilly, GSK, Amgen, and others ensuring patients receive international-standard care locally.

Dr. Khoda’s outstanding contributions to regenerative medicine have earned international recognition including Asia’s Icon Awards 2025 (Pioneer in Regenerative Medicine), the Mirror Fashion & Lifestyle Award 2024, and the Best Poster Award at the Global Orthopedic Summit 2024 in Dubai. His published research on successfully treating knee osteoarthritis using stem cells and PRP continues to receive global medical attention.

Beyond medical innovation, Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh emphasizes a holistic, patient-centered approach. The program integrates regenerative medicine with rehabilitative guidance, breathwork therapy, cold therapy, sound healing, and lifestyle optimization to ensure comprehensive recovery and long-term wellness.

“Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh is committed to reshaping the future of chronic pain and autoimmune care,” said the center’s leadership team. “Through regenerative medicine, we are enabling patients to regain mobility, restore confidence, and reclaim quality of life.”

With this launch, Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh sets a new benchmark in advanced regenerative healthcare, providing hope, innovation, and accessible world-class treatment to patients across Bangladesh and beyond.

