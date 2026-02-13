San Francisco based marketing technology firm builds AI driven LinkedIn distribution infrastructure to help founders and B2B brands turn visibility into predictable inbound growth

Regenesys, a privately held marketing technology company founded in 2019, is redefining how professionals and B2B brands grow on LinkedIn by solving what it identifies as the real problem behind poor performance: distribution, not content quality.

Built as a LinkedIn native growth system, Regenesys helps founders, executives, and sales teams increase visibility, engagement, and inbound opportunities through a combination of AI-driven post amplification, engagement workflows, and automated lead nurturing. The company positions LinkedIn profiles as full funnel awareness and sales assets rather than static resumes or posting feeds.

Addressing the LinkedIn Distribution Gap

Regenesys was created after its founder, Evan, observed that high-quality content was consistently buried on LinkedIn due to algorithmic limitations and inconsistent engagement velocity. While serving as CMO at an AI company, Evan recognized that content alone was no longer enough to generate reach or leads without built-in distribution mechanics.

Regenesys was designed to close this gap by focusing on predictable distribution and engagement momentum, replacing the traditional “post and pray” approach with repeatable systems that help content reach the right audiences.

Product Stack Designed for Visibility and Engagement

Regenesys offers a tiered product stack that combines SaaS tools with managed services to support different stages of LinkedIn growth.

Its Post Booster product uses AI-driven engagement mechanics to increase post visibility and interaction, while the Sales Automation platform integrates automated actions, AI-generated engagement, and custom outreach messaging based on LinkedIn profile data. The company also offers bundled plans that combine boosting, automation, profile optimization, and strategic support.

For brands and executives seeking a fully managed solution, Regenesys provides a done-for-you service that includes ghostwriting, automation workflows, outreach, and access to its internal distribution network.

Demonstrated Outcomes and Repeatable Results

Regenesys publishes performance outcomes across its website and third-party media coverage, including case studies citing millions of impressions, rapid follower growth, and significant increases in profile views within short timeframes. Third-party coverage has reinforced these results by framing Regenesys as a system built for repeatability rather than one-off viral success.

The company also highlights its owned distribution assets, including a large reposting network and newsletter audience, as part of its broader visibility infrastructure.

Safety, Compliance, and Platform Alignment

Regenesys emphasizes platform-aligned growth practices, including safety-focused automation, account warm-up processes, and compliance-aware engagement workflows. The company positions its tools as designed to work within LinkedIn’s ecosystem rather than attempting to exploit or bypass it.

This risk-managed approach allows Regenesys to support long-term account health while still prioritizing reach and engagement velocity.

Competing With Invisibility, Not Tools

Rather than competing directly with LinkedIn automation platforms, ghostwriting agencies, or paid advertising firms, Regenesys positions itself as infrastructure for distribution. Its messaging consistently frames the company as competing with invisibility rather than with specific software tools or service providers.

By combining AI-assisted engagement, automation across LinkedIn and email, and managed content workflows, Regenesys aims to help professionals turn LinkedIn into a predictable awareness and lead generation channel.

About Regenesys

Regenesys is a San Francisco-based marketing services and technology company focused on LinkedIn visibility, engagement, and lead nurturing. Founded in 2019, the company provides SaaS tools and managed services designed to help professionals and brands build attention, authority, and inbound demand on LinkedIn.

