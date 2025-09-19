Regency Silver Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

Regency Silver Corp. (“Regency Silver” or the “Company“, (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) to extend the term of 3,431,350 common share purchase warrants currently set to expire on dates between September 25, 2025 and April 10, 2026 until June 30, 2026 (the “Warrants“). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.60. Holders of Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate unless requested.

The amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 30, 2026 is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency’s flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

