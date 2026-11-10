Regal Moviegoers Get the Chance to Purchase Collectible Tickets with the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Lionsgate, Regal, PSA, and Keepsake today announced a collectible ticket program for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Beginning November 20, 2026, with the film’s theatrical release, the collectible tickets will be available for purchase by moviegoers at 200 participating Regal theatres nationwide.

Paper movie tickets used to end up in wallets, shoeboxes, and scrapbooks. People held onto them from first dates, opening nights, and midnight premieres. Once ticketing moved to phones, most of that went away. This program puts a physical ticket back in fans’ hands, and they are made to be collected.

“Some nights deserve something you can hold onto,” said Carson Binder, Head of Licensing at Keepsake. “A ticket used to be your proof that you were there, and people kept them for years. Working with Lionsgate and Regal, we get to bring that back and add the fun of not knowing what you’re going to pull.”

THE COLLECTION

The first series includes 10 movie-themed ticket designs. Five are poster-style tickets. The other five are character-scene tickets featuring Haymitch, Lenore Dove, Maysilee, Ceasar Flickerman, and Effie.

Each design comes in nine rarity tiers, named after elements of the film:

Base

Silver

Sunrise /100

Remember You /50

All-Fire /25

Sweetheart /12

Dignity /10

Flowers /5

Golden Ticket 1/1

Every ticket comes sealed, so collectors won’t know which design or tier they have until they open it. Two people at the same showing can walk out with different tickets, and one of them might be holding a Golden Ticket.

HOW IT WORKS

Throughout the film’s theatrical run, 200 participating Regal theatres nationwide will feature dedicated countertop displays, giving moviegoers the opportunity to purchase additional collectible tickets and continue the chase for rare, limited-edition numbered parallels. As an exclusive benefit, Regal Crown Club members who purchase tickets to see the film will also receive a special 20% discount offer linked directly to their membership accounts.

AUTHENTICATED BY PSA

PSA is the official authenticator of Keepsake Collectible Tickets. In this first series, collectors who pull a The Districts /12, Red Carpet /10, or Golden Ticket 1/1 will also receive a redemption for an officially PSA-graded version of their ticket.

“The best innovations in collecting create new reasons for people to participate,” said Elizabeth Gruene, VP of TCG and Pop Culture at PSA. “Keepsake is doing exactly that by bringing rarity, discovery, and the excitement of the chase to movie tickets. We’re thrilled to support this new category with the authentication and grading expertise collectors have come to expect from PSA.”

Tickets are on sale now through Regal. Collectors can also submit any tickets from this collection to PSA to be authenticated and graded.

All five previous Hunger Games films are now available for streaming ad-free on Lionsgate+ and on Amazon Prime Video through November 13.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena, setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Wang. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production in London.

ABOUT KEEPSAKE AND SUPER PRODUCTS INC.

Super Products Inc. through it’s Keepsake line makes officially licensed premium collectibles built around the moments fans care about in entertainment, music, sports and culture. Its releases include limited editions, authentic signatures, memorabilia and collectible experiences that give fans something real to keep.

For more information: KeepsakeTradingCards.com

ABOUT PSA

Founded in 1991, PSA is the world’s leading third-party authentication and grading company for trading cards and collectibles. With more than 80 million items certified, PSA helps collectors authenticate, grade, and preserve the collectibles they love, from trading cards and autographs to tickets, comic books, magazines, and memorabilia.

For more information: psacard.com

ABOUT LIONSGATE Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION), one of the world’s leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio’s world-class portfolio of ﬁlm and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has developed multiple stage productions – including La La Land and Nashville heading to Broadway, and The Hunger Games and Wonder – integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate’s top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

Contact Us:

Carson Binder

Head of Licensing

Carson@superproductscorporation.com

SOURCE: Super Products Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire