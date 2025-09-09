ReFiBuy Expands Board of Advisors with Five New Members

New Board of Advisor Members include: Elaine Boltz, Vicki Cantrell, Kevin Ertell, Matthew Kaness and Scott Silverman

ReFiBuy today announced the formation of its inaugural Retail Board of Advisors, naming five industry-leading experts as founding members.

ReFiBuy was founded by four e-commerce veterans – Scot Wingo, Cameron Bowe, James Frawley and Derek Conlin – to tackle digital commerce’s most complex challenges using Agentic AI.

“We’re excited to expand our Board of Advisors from four to nine with the addition of some true legends of Digital Commerce,” said Scot Wingo, ReFiBuy founder. “Elaine, Vicki, Kevin, Matthew and Scott bring a cumulative 130+ years of experience to our team and they are already adding tremendous value.”

The five new members of the ReFiBuy Board of Advisors are:

Elaine Boltz – Elaine is an over 20-year experienced CMO/COO, CDO/Digital President with experience at major retailers and brands including Crocs, TJMaxx/Marshalls, Chicos FAS and Ann Taylor. She also worked in the strategic consultancy, Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Vicki Cantrell – Former COO at Tory Burch and CIO at Giorgio Armani, Vicki is also known for her ability to build communities which she started as SVP at Shop.org/NRF. She went on to run the NRF councils (CIO, Digital, CMO, etc.). Most recently she founded and is CEO of Vendors in Partnership (VIP) which fosters retailer/technology-provider partnerships.

Kevin Ertell – Kevin is a veteran executive and trusted advisor with more than 30 years of experience leading transformations at brands like Nike, Tower Records, and Sur La Table. As founder and CEO of Mistere Advisory, he helps companies of all sizes bring clarity, alignment, and action to their strategies.

Matthew Kaness – Matt is a highly accomplished Entrepreneur, Operator and Strategist at some of the most creative, beloved, purpose-driven brands in the Digital Commerce and Fashion Retail industries, including Goodwill, ModCloth, URBN (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People), Walmart Ecommerce US, Lucky Brand Dungarees, Afterpay, Burton Snowboards. Most recently, he was CEO of the social enterprise GoodwillFinds where he built an AI-enabled re-commerce technology platform and Goodwill’s first ever branded second-hand marketplace to over $60m GMV.

Scott Silverman – Scott was Executive Director of Shop.org (now part of NRF) where he launched industry defining retail ecommerce events and co-invented “Cyber Monday”. Most recently he co-founded CommerceNext, a leading community and conference series for leaders in retail.

The new additions join Justin Bomberowitz, Kelly Goetsch, Kiri Masters and Rick Watson to round out the Board Advisors with nine total members.

About ReFiBuy

Founded by Scot Wingo (Founder of ChannelAdvisor/Rithum, co-host of The Jason & Scot Show), Cameron Bowe (ChannelAdvisor), James Frawley (ChannelAdvisor, MikMak), and Derek Conlin (ChannelAdvisor, Walmart), ReFiBuy is an AI-native company focused on revolutionizing digital commerce with Agentic AI. By helping retailers, brands and agencies navigate Agentic Commerce and optimize how consumers Research, Find, and Buy their products.

More information can be found at: www.refibuy.ai

Media resources are available at: https://www.refibuy.ai/media-resources

Media contact: Rebecca Ross – rebecca@refibuy.ai

