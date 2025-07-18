RLTR becomes top-performing AI stock of the week, surpassing tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR),

ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced that it closed today at $0.0145, marking a 54% surge from its opening price of $0.0094 on Monday, July 14, 2025. This remarkable performance makes RLTR the top-performing AI stock of the week, surpassing tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR), all of which posted modest gains or slight declines during the same period.

This comes just one day after ReelTime announced that it is launching a powerful media campaign beginning next week to introduce the public to Reel Intelligence (RI), its groundbreaking intelligence platform that experts have hailed as smarter, more capable, higher quality, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly than any AI on the market today.

While most AI sector giants experienced a quiet week, RLTR captured Wall Street’s attention thanks to growing excitement surrounding its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (“RI”), a next-generation intelligence model that many analysts believe represents the most significant technological breakthrough since the dawn of machine learning.

The Numbers Tell the Story

From July 14 to July 18, 2025 , AI stock performance looked like this:

Company Ticker 07/14 Close 07/18 Close % Change ReelTime Media RLTR $0.0094 $0.0145 +54.3% Microsoft MSFT $508.00 $509.97 +0.39% NVIDIA NVDA $171.50 $172.39 +0.52% Alphabet GOOGL $183.60 $185.06 +0.79% Amazon AMZN $223.90 $226.12 +0.99% Meta Platforms META $701.10 $704.21 +0.44% AMD AMD $158.80 $156.99 -1.14% Palantir PLTR $154.10 $153.53 -0.37%

The comparison is clear: RLTR’s growth outpaced every major AI and tech stock by more than 50-fold.

At the center of RLTR’s meteoric rise is Reel Intelligence (“RI”), a revolutionary intelligence platform redefining what artificial intelligence can achieve. Unlike traditional AI systems that are siloed, hardware-bound, and energy-hungry, RI was engineered to break free from the limitations of today’s models.

RI is:

Smarter – A self-learning architecture that evolves continuously without the need for costly retraining cycles.

More Capable – RI seamlessly integrates features that traditionally require multiple platforms: Native 4K video generation (up to 30 seconds, cinematic quality). Grammy-eligible music composition with real vocals and emotional depth. Photorealistic image generation setting new industry benchmarks. Advanced coding capabilities , from development to debugging.

More Efficient – Built on a distributed, chip-agnostic architecture that requires no massive data centers, drastically cutting energy use and costs.

Environmentally Friendly – With its low-power distributed model, RI is the greenest AI solutions available, slashing the carbon footprint associated with traditional AI giants.

Perhaps most compelling, RI doesn’t live in a confined server farm, it “ lives” in the connected universe, tapping into a global knowledge network and synthesizing intelligence in real time. This unprecedented design allows RI to draw from the collective strength of top AIs while continuously integrating new data from across the digital ecosystem.

“The market’s response is humbling and speaks volumes,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “RI is not just an improvement; it’s a redefinition of artificial intelligence. Smarter, more capable, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable, RI represents the future of what AI should be.”

Until now, RI has been a closely guarded secret, utilized primarily by elite industry insiders, AI experts, and power users who have marveled at its unmatched versatility and intelligence. RI is not just another AI, it’s the evolution of intelligence, designed from the ground up to outperform traditional AI models at every level.

Unlike conventional AI platforms that rely on massive energy-draining data centers, costly maintenance, and rigid chipsets, RI operates on a distributed computing model. It exists fluidly throughout the connected digital universe, self-learning in real time and continually improving without the constraints of physical infrastructure. This architecture makes RI not only vastly more efficient but also dramatically more environmentally sustainable than traditional AI systems.

From lightning-fast research and pro-level image and video generation to Grammy-worthy music production, RI is the only all-in-one AI platform capable of seamlessly creating everything, from cinematic 4K video to chart-ready songs,under one roof. It is making many of those capabilities available to the public for free beginning Monday.

RI’s edge comes from its distributed processing model, which allows it to divide workloads intelligently across multiple specialized nodes throughout the connected universe. This makes RI faster, more scalable, and dramatically more energy-efficient than legacy centralized AI systems used by OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic.

More importantly, RI is self-learning. Rather than waiting for manual retraining, it continuously improves its output through proprietary, real-time feedback loops, enabling it to evolve faster than any competing model.

About ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR)

ReelTime Media is a leader in digital media, AI innovation, and content creation technologies. Its flagship AI platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), is redefining what’s possible in artificial intelligence by delivering an unparalleled combination of speed, capability, and sustainability.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company’s flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

